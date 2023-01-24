ManagementMarketing
Nebraska Farmer Logo

Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s conference set

The conference focuses on local food systems and comprehensive farming practices.

January 24, 2023

2 Min Read
Farmers in field looking at soil and crops
FOOD AND FARM: A collaborative conference between the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society and Nebraska Specialty Crop Growers will feature a number of workshops and sessions focused on local food systems and healthy farming practices. Curt Arens

The Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s annual conference has been a mainstay for decades.

For a second year, the conference, set for Feb. 3-4 at the Leadership Center in Aurora, Neb., is a partnership with Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Specialty Crop Growers to provide the most dynamic and comprehensive farming and local food systems conference in the state.

The conference invites attendees to learn, connect and collaborate for a more resilient food future.

Conference highlights include:

  • There will be more than 30 sessions on topics that span the agricultural and local food system spectrum, including farm financial and transition planning, farm skills, field crops, livestock, farm and food policy, urban agriculture, and local food access.

  • The event features keynote addresses from Katie Nixon, food systems leader and co-operator of Green Gate Family Farm, a certified organic diversified market farm; and Bob Quinn, a leader in promoting organic and sustainable agriculture and co-author of the book “Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs and Healthy Food.”

  • There will be several opportunities to network with other farmers, researchers, sponsors, service agencies and consumers, including a Friday evening reception and exhibit hall.

According to Nebraska Extension assistant educator Benjamin Jewell, there is a great mix of sessions this year with a strong focus on farmer and producer sessions such as “Organic no-till soybeans and corn: Things to know before trying,” “Systems approach to weed control in organic farming,” “Farm financials for a diversified farm,” “Cover crops for the small farm,” “Growers’ stories: Adapting to new markets,” and “Carbonomics: The amazing economy of the soil,” just to name a few.

“We also have several sessions,” Jewell says, “that are focused on different components of the local food system like farmers market management, food access and affordability, farm-to-school opportunities for Nebraska farmers, and local food policy in Nebraska.”

The cost is $70 per day, or $130 for both days, and includes meals and access to all conference events. Scholarships are available. Register here by Jan. 27

The conference is supported by several sponsors, including Grain Place Foods, Roberts Seeds, the Center for Rural Affairs, World Wildlife Fund, Johnny’s Selected Seeds and Buy Fresh Buy Local.

Source: Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE