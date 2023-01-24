Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s conference set

The Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s annual conference has been a mainstay for decades.

For a second year, the conference, set for Feb. 3-4 at the Leadership Center in Aurora, Neb., is a partnership with Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Specialty Crop Growers to provide the most dynamic and comprehensive farming and local food systems conference in the state.

The conference invites attendees to learn, connect and collaborate for a more resilient food future.

Conference highlights include:

There will be more than 30 sessions on topics that span the agricultural and local food system spectrum, including farm financial and transition planning, farm skills, field crops, livestock, farm and food policy, urban agriculture, and local food access.

The event features keynote addresses from Katie Nixon, food systems leader and co-operator of Green Gate Family Farm, a certified organic diversified market farm; and Bob Quinn, a leader in promoting organic and sustainable agriculture and co-author of the book “Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs and Healthy Food.”

There will be several opportunities to network with other farmers, researchers, sponsors, service agencies and consumers, including a Friday evening reception and exhibit hall.

According to Nebraska Extension assistant educator Benjamin Jewell, there is a great mix of sessions this year with a strong focus on farmer and producer sessions such as “Organic no-till soybeans and corn: Things to know before trying,” “Systems approach to weed control in organic farming,” “Farm financials for a diversified farm,” “Cover crops for the small farm,” “Growers’ stories: Adapting to new markets,” and “Carbonomics: The amazing economy of the soil,” just to name a few.

“We also have several sessions,” Jewell says, “that are focused on different components of the local food system like farmers market management, food access and affordability, farm-to-school opportunities for Nebraska farmers, and local food policy in Nebraska.”

The cost is $70 per day, or $130 for both days, and includes meals and access to all conference events. Scholarships are available. Register here by Jan. 27

The conference is supported by several sponsors, including Grain Place Foods, Roberts Seeds, the Center for Rural Affairs, World Wildlife Fund, Johnny’s Selected Seeds and Buy Fresh Buy Local.

Source: Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society