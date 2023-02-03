Land continues to sell high

by Ron Stock

Land is selling high, in spite of higher interest rates, according to BigIron Realty. There are more buyers than sellers right now, and the buyers are hungry in looking to purchase land, BigIron says.

Based in Columbus, Neb., BigIron is a licensed real estate broker in eight states and compiles the reports for this column. However, not all sales are handled by BigIron each month. For more information, contact BigIron at 800-887-8625.

The following are several of the most recent sales in Nebraska, this month all handled by BigIron:

Northeast

Madison County. A total of 320 acres sold at online auction for $2,786,000. This farm is a nice-lying, pivot-irrigated half section. It has excellent access with a blacktop road on the north side, and good gravel roads on the east and south sides. The northwest corner of the property would make an excellent location for a home, because it has an established tree line and a stock well already in operation. The two south pivot corners and the northwest corner are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program with an annual payment of $3,552, expiring on Sept. 30, 2026. The sale included two seven-tower Valley pivots, a 50-hp electric motor with pump and two north grain bins. A south grain bin is owned by a tenant and was not included in the sale, but was available for purchase.

Boone County. A total of 318.78 acres sold at online auction in two tracts for $2,717,569. Tract 1 is a 160-acre farm that is pivot-irrigated with a nine-tower Zimmatic pivot installed in 2011. It is powered by a recently purchased 6-cylinder Isuzu diesel unit. The farm has 135 certified irrigated acres, according to the Lower Loup Natural Resources District. The farm has been in alfalfa for several seasons in years past and has been in soybeans and corn since. Tract 2 is 158.78 acres, and pivot-irrigated with a nine-tower Zimmatic system installed in 2010. A John Deere 6-cylinder diesel is the power unit. The farm has 135 certified irrigated acres and has the same cropping history as Tract 1.

North

Wheeler County. A total of 562.71 acres sold at online auction in two tracts for $1,654,727.50. Tract 1 is 321.71 acres with 107.8 acres of dryland farm ground, 207.2 acres of pasture and an older building site that has a large barn, uninhabitable house and outbuildings. There are underground water lines that run to the pasture from a submersible well at the building site, along with two pens surrounded by shelterbelts that could be used for calving. Tract 2 is 240.54 acres with 218.4 acres of pasture and 16.6 acres of dryland farm ground in the northeast corner, with the remaining acres consisting of roads. Water is supplied to this tract by a windmill.

East

Hamilton County. A total of 71.18 acres sold at online auction for $930,678.50. This is a prime pivot-irrigated farm with land that lies flat and has a gentle slope. It has good county road access and is near a local ethanol plant and other grain markets. The farm was irrigated before the sale by a tenant’s pivot and the adjacent landowner’s well. The farm has quality soil and a high production history.

Stock is co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother, Mark.