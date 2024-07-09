Revolutionize ranching through new technology

While many of the latest releases of high-tech equipment for agriculture are crop-oriented, novel technology is available for ranchers to incorporate into their operations. Many products help save on labor, including virtual fencing, water monitors and smart tags.

But how do you sift through those options to determine what’s most profitable and beneficial to your ranch?

“There’s a lot of interest, especially with virtual fencing,” says Miranda Meehan, livestock environmental stewardship specialist at North Dakota State University Extension. “The upfront cost and knowing how it best fits into an operation are the barriers right now to implementation.”

Start with a plan

Looking at your management plans and how technology can benefit your ranch is the first step to deciding where to start.

“The water monitoring systems that check water levels are great. They’re something that’s more feasible in terms of costs,” Meehan says. “A virtual fence system will pay for itself in the long run, and then there’s the smart tags,” she says, adding that choosing a smart tag depends on whether it will monitor an animal’s health or its location.

As for virtual fencing, so far, no producers in North Dakota are using it on their operations. However, NDSU is working to introduce ranchers to the technology.

“We hosted events in Valley City and Menoken to do a high-level overview of what technologies are available to them, how do these technologies work, and what are the pros and cons of implementation of these technologies on a ranch scale,” Meehan says. “There’s been a lot of interest, especially on the virtual fence side, which we’re currently doing research with at NDSU.”

HOW IT WORKS: To test strip grazing, NDSU Extension used a virtual fence as a barrier to slowly allow 12 head of cattle into more of the field. As a comparison, 10 head of cattle were placed in a pasture fenced with polywire. Any cattle crossing the bold white outline would hear an audio cue to turn back. If they continued into the red area, a shock would be administered to prompt their return to the allowed grazing area.

One research project focuses on virtual fencing when strip grazing. “Strip-grazing cover crops gives us extra days of grazing by increasing harvest efficiency,” Meehan says. “But it’s really time-consuming, and we have to take all those fences out at the end of the grazing period. Using virtual fence, we don’t have to go through that. We just have to put the collar on the animal. We’ve seen over 90% containment with our virtual fence, which is consistent with other research.”

While not endorsing any specific product, NDSU uses Vence collars in its research. “When we started this research, it was actually the only product on the market in the U.S.,” Meehan says. “There are more collar options becoming available from other companies this year.”

The research projects will continue this year in Carrington, Streeter, Fargo and Richardton, all in North Dakota, and in Nebraska in conjunction with University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Costs and concerns about learning the tech behind virtual fences are two of the main factors keeping ranchers from implementing the technology.

As for cost, Meehan says, “The upfront cost depends on the products you have. And if your herd is big enough, you’ll find it’s pretty comparable to the cost of putting in a [physical] fence these days.”

Cost factors

Depending on the system used, the costs can be highly variable. Consider if:

An annual cellular data plan is needed.

Collars are leased or purchased.

A radio tower is needed to transmit between the collar and the cloud.

The Vence collars that NDSU uses in its research are leased from the company, and Meehan says staff use the collars for a couple of years and then trade them in as the company releases upgraded versions.

While the collars can save time from having to move fence, she explains they require a different type of labor.

“It’s not going to work well for someone who has no plan and just wants to let the cows out in the fence,” Meehan says. “It takes time to train the cows, and it takes a lot of planning where fence cells will be and when you’re going to move them.”

Above all else, Meehan says the flexibility brought by this technology can’t be beaten. “You’re saving on labor; you have flexibility to move those fences anytime you want [and] to change it very quickly,” she says. “You can adjust them if it’s not working right away, so you don’t have that extra labor cost.”

Utilizing precision agriculture on the ranch for grazing and herd management will become more common in the future, Meehan predicts.

“This technology is going to become more affordable. It’s going to become more reliable,” she says. “This technology won’t only increase your grazing efficiency and management, but also animal welfare and health.”

S.D. ranch finds success

with virtual fencing

Jorgensen Land and Cattle of Ideal, S.D., has been using virtual fencing successfully on its operation since 2020 in conjunction with research from South Dakota State University.

The ranch outfits replacement heifers with Vence collars. The electronic collars train the animals to respect virtual fence boundaries.

During a typical setup, a team from Vence works with the rancher to set virtual fence lines and train the herd. With a training period of as few as four days, this technology can quickly be adopted by the herd.

Battery-powered collars are placed on each animal, which are designed with sound cues to alert cattle to boundary lines.

The audio cue should encourage cattle to turn back to their allowed area. If they continue forward, a small shock — similar to what they feel from touching an electric fence — will be administered.

Rancher Nick Jorgensen says about 90% of their cattle are trained from the audio cue, with only 10% continuing on to the “shock zone.”

Once animals are trained to respect the invisible boundary, the virtual fence can be moved to easily manage grazing.

“You may still need a perimeter fence. But within that area, the fence allows you to manage grazing very efficiently,” Jorgensen says.

The operation uses the virtual fencing to divide a 70-acre field of wheat stubble into three paddocks to be rotationally grazed.

Real-time data is delivered directly to the rancher through the base station and GPS. The interface gives information on grazing patterns and history, streamlining the process of rotational grazing.

Ranchers can save 30% in costs by implementing rotational grazing systems, and healthier soils produce higher-quality pastures, leading to high-quality beef production.

Jorgensen says the biggest challenge with virtual fencing is the collar’s electric nodes flipping out, which prevents the cattle from receiving a shock to respect the boundary.

“This technology works. Now, it’s just figuring out how to keep collars on,” he says.

Merck Animal Health has since acquired Vence, and together they work to provide a more powerful product for cattle producers. Vence officials say they are continuously improving their collar technology.