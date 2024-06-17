Lactating cows need testing before events

Dairy farmers wishing to take lactating dairy cows to exhibitions in Minnesota will need proof that their cows have both a negative H5N1 test result and certificate of veterinary inspection, per new testing requirements announced by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

These new requirements are effective from June 18 through Dec. 31.

“While H5N1 influenza in dairy cases are still being studied across the country, initial insights show milk and the udders are a hot spot for influenza virus on infected cows, which makes showing lactating dairy at events a higher risk,” says Katie Cornille, senior veterinarian of cattle programs. “Requiring a negative test before an exhibition reduces that risk.”

A veterinarian must oversee or collect samples from each animal traveling to the exhibition within seven days before arriving at the event. Samples must be sent to a national animal health laboratory network laboratory like the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in St. Paul. Once a negative result is received for an animal, it can move within Minnesota for 10 days from the sample collection date to locations specified on the CVI.

If samples are positive for influenza, the VDL will notify the BAH of the results, and the BAH will contact the producer to quarantine the cows and begin a disease investigation. While this is happening, the samples are forwarded to the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories for official confirmation, which is necessary for the owner to apply for any federal financial reimbursement. All results are confidential, and the BAH will only report the county where a case is detected. Lactating dairy cows on the premises are under a 30-day quarantine. The BAH can release the quarantine after a minimum of 30 days and a negative H5N1 milk test.

Livestock owners can find additional biosecurity recommendations for attending exhibitions on USDA’s website. The BAH has recommendations available for exhibition managers to prevent H5N1 in livestock. A full copy of the testing requirement can be found on BAH’s website.

Source: Minnesota Board of Animal Health