Kansas Department of Agriculture hosts animal health workshops

May 21, 2024
Planning to respond to an animal health event is critical to getting farmers, animals and communities through the event. That’s one of the reasons why the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health is hosting multiple animal health workshops at locations across the state May 30 through July 11.
Each location will have two sessions. The afternoon session, from 1 to 4 p.m., will have information targeted to emergency management and county officials. Topics covered will include: The role of the county in a disease response; how to respond to a livestock truck rollover; disposal of dead animals; and sheltering animals in case of emergencies.
The evening session, from 6 to 8 p.m. at each location, will have topics for producers and veterinarians, including: Animal health updates; animal disease traceability updates; Secure Food Supply discussion; and disease response plans.
Each workshop is free, and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. for participants to network.
The calendar of stops includes:
May 30, Agronomy Education Center, Kansas State University, Manhattan.
June 11, Butler County Community (4-H) Building, El Dorado.
June 12, Cleaver/Boileau/Burris Agriculture Hall at Fort Scott Community College, Fort Scott.
June 18, Kansas State Fairgrounds, at the Lake Talbott East Building, Hutchinson.
June 26, Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, Scott City.
June 27, Ford County 4-H Building, Dodge City.
July 10, City Limits Convention Center, Colby.
July 11, Ellis County Emergency Management Office, Hays.
To register, visit fs22.formsite.com/KansasDeptAg/un0ht50kxa/index, or call 785-564-6608.
