The Farmer Logo

Hogs and Pigs Report offers few surprises

Hog Outlook: Mexico makes strong part of the export equation.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

July 8, 2024

3 Min Read
hogs in individual pens
BREEDING HERD DOWN: The U.S. breeding herd, at 6.01 million head, was down 3% from last year. It was also down slightly from the previous quarter.Kevin Schulz

June’s quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report offered few surprises if any, as it showed as of June 1 there were 74.5 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms. According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, that is up 1% from June 2023 and up slightly from March 1 of this year.

Of those 74.5 million hogs and pigs, 68.5 million were market hogs while 6.01 million were kept for breeding. U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.96 million sows farrow between June and August, and 2.94 million sows farrow between September and November.

The pigs per litter weaned in the March through May period came in at an average of 11.56. The number was up from the 11.53 reported in the first quarter released in March, but down from 11.66 in the 2023 fourth-quarter report.

That weaned-per-litter figure results in 34 million pigs weaned on U.S. farms between March and May, which is up 2% from the same time a year ago.

Iowa, Minnesota and North Carolina came in with the largest hog inventories: 24.6 million head, 9.20 million head and 7.60 million head, respectively.

While there wasn’t much in the way of surprises, this report didn’t offer much hope for hog price rallies in the near term, according to market analysts.

Steve Meyer, lead economist with ever.ag, sticks to his mantra of the past year that one of three things that need to happen for pork producers to reach profitability: costs must fall; demand, both or either of domestic consumer-level and exports, must increase; and pork supplies must be reduced.

Despite recent flooding in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, there is hope for bigger crops which one would think should lead to lower feed costs.

Exports are king

Exports are a bright spot for U.S. pork demand, especially to Mexico, by far the biggest customer, followed by South Korea and the grouping of “others.”

According to a U.S. Meat Export Federation release about the recent U.S. Red Meat Symposium that was held in Mexico City, Randy Spronk says, “Mexico is a very important customer for us, especially with its potential for undervalued cuts.” Spronk is the USMEF chairman and a crop and hog farmer from Edgerton, Minn.

While Mexico has been a steady and growing market for U.S. pork, Jonn Slette, director of the USDA’s Agricultural Office in Mexico City, says in the USMEF release there may be even more growth coming. “I would say that Mexico is still a developing market. Over 60% of Mexicans are still at or below the poverty line, and as they move into the middle class, that’s where our growth is going to be.”

According to the USMEF, Mexican imports of U.S. pork reached 388,855 metric tons from January to April, with a value of $815.6 million. Those numbers represent an 11% increase in volume and 18% in values over record levels traded in 2023.

Mexican export value averaged $16.23 in 2023 for all market hogs slaughtered in the United States, according to the Pork Checkoff, while exports to other countries brought the total export value to $63.76 per hog.

Steady growth in exports is necessary, as the aftermath of California’s Prop 12 continues to unfold and impacts domestic demand. California historically consumes 13% of U.S. net pork supplies; some data suggest that amount is down 20% to 30% before the Prop 12 limitations were enforced.

Schulz grew up on the family hog farm in southern Minnesota before a career in ag journalism, including National Hog Farmer.

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

See more from Kevin Schulz
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

64°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 79º

Night 0º

4.69 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024
Jul 9, 2024
FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: Why we love county fairsFP Next: Why we love county fairs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jul 9, 2024
27 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024
Jul 8, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE