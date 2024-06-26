Crises don’t faze U.S. poultry, egg industries

The U.S. poultry and egg industries have been rocked by back-to-back crises in recent years – dramatic price fluctuations because of COVID-19-related restrictions on public gatherings and a devastating outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Changes in consumer behavior during the pandemic created a market imbalance, boosting demand for shell eggs in the table egg market. Then came HPAI, which has caused the loss of more than 43 million egg-laying hens since 2022 and created a shortage of eggs.

These crises have created challenges for egg exports, which are expected to face downward pressure in the rest of 2024 and 2025 while flocks gradually recover, according to the USDA. Broiler and turkey price projections for this year are more optimistic based on the strength of domestic demand.

But a trade organization that promotes American poultry and eggs worldwide is looking forward. The USA Poultry and Egg Export Council has been working with port officials to ease snags in the supply chain while reassuring global markets that American eggs are safe, said Shelby Watson, the organization’s manager of internal operations.

“There’s definitely been logistics issues we’ve faced, a lot of choke holds during COVID that thankfully have been smoothed out,” Watson told Farm Press. As for HPAI, she said the industries benefit from an efficient system for tracking and responding to animal diseases.

“Our country is very proactive in still maintaining a good reputation for always having a safe product,” she said. “We’re definitely in a good spot.”

35th annual meeting

Watson’s remarks came as more than 300 producers, processors and other industry professionals were attending the poultry and egg group’s 35th annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, Calif., in mid-June. The turnout was one of the conference’s largest ever, she said.

The three-day conference featured expert speakers, a trade policy task force meeting, an international marketing forum and evening receptions for networking. Some attendees also toured the Oakland, Calif., port.

According to the U.S. Economic Research Service’s June report, April broiler production totaled 3,916 million pounds, up more than 10% year-over-year. Broiler price projections are up for the remainder of 2024 as domestic demand is rising, but exports in 2024 and 2025 are expected to be sluggish because of uncompetitive pricing.

Table egg production declined slightly in April from the same month in 2023 as HPAI returned, causing the loss of 14 million egg-laying hens in April and May, the ERS reported. As such, the daily New York wholesale price for large eggs averaged about $1.82 per dozen, up nearly 82 cents from May of last year, according to the agency. The price is expected to reach an average of $2.30 per dozen later this year.

Egg and egg product exports in April were down about 6%, both from March and from April 2023. Based on recent trade data as well as diminished production, export projections are down through the end of the first quarter in 2025.

But turkey production is expected to rise through the summer, continuing an upward trend for exports.