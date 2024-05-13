The Farmer Logo

‘P’ word, as in profitability, returns to pork world

Hog Outlook: A number of factors put a positive spin on pork.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

May 13, 2024

sows in indoor pen
SOWS STABILIZE MARKET: A period of sow herd contraction appears to be stabilizing, and that, with other industry factors, sees in a potential return to profitability for producers. Farm Progress

The “P” word has returned to the hog industry vernacular.

Profitability is back in view with a number of factors in the industry’s favor, according to the recently released Rabobank Global Pork Quarterly report.

Stabilization of sow herd contraction, lower feed costs offsetting other cost inflation and pork’s position in a value-conscious market are seen as the top global issues this year.

Upon release of the report, Christine McCracken, senior analyst, animal protein at Rabobank, says, “The industry’s improved supply-demand balance has led to a slowdown in herd contraction. Although meaningful growth in the breeding herd is not anticipated until late 2024 or early 2025, productivity enhancements are contributing to increased production.”

While the U.S. spring planting season is underway, growing conditions will be scrutinized to assess the impact on feed costs. The Rabobank report indicates that “a robust South American crop has further pressured prices, providing some relief from other inflationary costs.”

Pork traditionally battles with beef and poultry for meat-case supremacy, but the Rabobank report says pork is positioned as a cost-effective protein choice for the global consumer.

“This is particularly significant in light of rising beef prices. The trend toward frozen products and home cooking is expected to continue bolstering retail pork sales, with a projected uptick in value-added and processed meat sales as inflation rates peak,” according to McCracken.

Exports steady

The volume of March U.S. pork exports, the latest data available from USDA, is holding steady with last year’s totals, but the value is higher for the third month of 2024.

U.S. Meat Export Federation compiles the USDA data, and reports that pork exports totaled 260,430 metric tons in March, up 0.1% from a year ago, The exports are valued at $740.8 million, which is up 2% year over year and are the seventh-highest on record.

South Korea is a shining spot, as the shipments of U.S. pork in March to the Asian country were among the largest on record. According to the USMEF, exports also increased substantially to Central America, Colombia, Oceania, Vietnam and Malaysia. Pork export value per head slaughtered averaged $70.85, the highest in nearly three years and the fifth-highest on record.

“Another strong month on the pork side, and one that illustrates the importance of export market diversification,” USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom notes in a release. “Shipments to Mexico cooled a bit, reflecting the earlier timing for Easter, and yet the global total remained very robust through increases to Korea, Colombia, Central America and Australia. When export value exceeds $70 per head slaughtered, that’s welcome news for pork producers and the entire supply chain.”

Pork producers have grown accustomed to cautious optimism, and Rabobank lists factors to keep a close eye on moving forward:

  • Changes in sow/hog herd inventories in key growing regions are tied to the impact of disappointing returns, structural shifts in capacity, disease, added regulatory costs and improve productivity.

  • A shift to La Niña in coming months could bring challenges to crop conditions and prices forecasts.

  • Shipping lanes on some trade routes remain in jeopardy, adding p

  • Implementation of animal welfare policies in parts of the U.S. and Europe could further constrain supply.

  • Biosecurity remains a concern as disease pressures remain.

  • Economic strength in U.S., Europe and Asian countries will impact employment, consumption, investment and global trade.

As with most any issue, there are two sides to the story. So, while profits are returning to the picture, don’t lose sight of events outside the farmgate.

Schulz, editor of sister publication The Farmer, grew up on the family hog farm in southern Minnesota, before a career in ag journalism, including National Hog Farmer.

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

