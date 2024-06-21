Prairie Farms Dairy offers new products, giveaways

Prairie Farms is celebrating June Dairy Month with dairy farmer interviews, product launches, refreshed package designs, giveaways and more.

Celebrating National Dairy Month, Prairie Farms is introducing a line of classic natural cheese that includes cheese curds, natural cheese spreads, mini moon wheels and a classic cheese sampler — with nine of the 10 products carrying the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese Badge of Honor.

Prairie Farms is also expanding its production and distribution of lactose-free milk gallons and lactose-free cottage cheese and sour cream in 16-ounce tubs throughout the company's footprint, which covers more than 40% of the U.S.

For the first time since 2009, the company is also rolling out new packaging for cottage cheese, sour cream and dips. An on-pack QR code links to dynamic video content to enhance customer engagement that covers the farm-to-table journey and other important topics, such as cow care and sustainability.

Consumers can enter daily for a chance to win a $100 dairy prize package with 25 winners each week, and one lucky grand prize winner will receive $1,000 cash. The celebration will continue throughout June, with even more to share in the coming days. The hub for all activities is prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.

Ag leaders underscore need for wage rate reform

Michigan’s specialty crop and dairy industries need a freeze on the adverse effect wage rate to continue to be viable in that state. That was the message shared during Michigan’s asparagus harvest season by Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu and Jamie Clover Adams, executive director of the Michigan Asparagus Association.

Lippstreu and Clover Adams discussed the urgent need for reform of high labor costs during a tour of Herrygers Farms, where they met with Caleb Herrygers, a fourth-generation farmer growing tart cherries, apples and asparagus in Oceana County. Herrygers has previously outlined the serious problems labor cost increases pose for Michigan growers.

WAGE FREEZE: Ag leaders call for wage freeze. Michigan farmer Caleb Herrygers (left) and Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu discuss the state’s asparagus harvest May 16 at Herrygers Farms in Oceana County. (Courtesy of MABA)

“Skyrocketing labor costs driven by an unrealistic, unsustainable federal government calculation pose a critical threat to the future of Michigan fruit and vegetable production,” Lippstreu says.

MABA and many Michigan agricultural organizations have lauded the Supporting Farm Operations Act, led by Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., which would freeze the AEWR until the end of 2025. This move would be especially important for farmers in Michigan, which has one of the highest rates in the country.

GreenStone awards $60K in scholarships

GreenStone Farm Credit Services recently announced $60,000 in scholarships through the GreenStone Scholarship Program and the Dave Armstrong Scholarship Program.

Since 2010, GreenStone has awarded $500,000 in scholarships to students preparing to make a positive impact in the agriculture industry.

The GreenStone Scholarship Program selected 23 high school seniors who demonstrated outstanding dedication to coursework, extracurricular activities, leadership and a strong commitment to pursuing careers in agriculture. Recipients received either a $2,000 or $1,000 award to support their education.

The 2024 awardees for the GreenStone Scholarship Program are Aaron Wavrunek (Denmark, Wis.), Abby Thelen (St. Johns, Mich.), Alexis Ewing (Jonesville, Mich.), Anna Woller (Montague, Mich.), Blake Barr (Yale, Mich.), Briar Albaugh (Manitowoc, Wis.), Bryant Janetzke (Saranac, Mich.), Chloe Steiner (Mecosta, Mich.), Dori Stuever (Capac, Mich.), Helen McBroom (Dickinson County, Mich.), Jaqueline Maye (Wausaukee, Wis.), Jocelyn Cerveny (Gresham, Wis.), Joshua Tomlinson (Baroda, Mich.), Julie Geiger (Harbor Beach, Mich.), Julie Koepple (Two Rivers, Wis.), Karlee Whitmore (Ithaca, Mich.), Makaila Cantrell (Ruth, Mich.), Ross Kelsey (Blanchard, Mich.), Sophia Barnum (Leslie, Mich.), Talan Hiemstra (Marcellus, Mich.), Tyler Buckland (Armada, Mich.), Wyatt Epple (Watervliet, Mich.), and Zoe VanRijin (Deford, Mich.).

In addition, four outstanding college students were awarded the Dave Armstrong Scholarship, named after GreenStone's former CEO who dedicated 41 years to advancing agricultural innovation and stewardship. This scholarship, $5,000 each, aims to recognize and support students pursuing careers in agriculture, timber and natural resources.

The 2024 awardees for the Dave Armstrong Scholarship Program are Amy Kern (Saginaw, Mich.), Clarissa Ulness (Manitowoc, Wis.), Laken DuRussel (Bay, Mich.) and Tyler Zelinko (Saginaw, Mich.).