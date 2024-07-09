Cows hot? Let the air flow

In a place such as Peru, N.Y., in the state’s North Country, summers have historically been short with few days above 90 degrees F.

It’s one reason Dimock Farms, a 325-head operation, designed a freestall barn with 16-foot-high walls and open ventilation on all sides, opting for Mother Nature to cool things down.

But summers have gotten hotter the past 10 years, says Greg Palmer, the farm’s herdsman. His cows have suffered. Less feed intake, especially in July and August, has led to lower production and thinner milk checks.

“So, we realized we needed to change with the environment. It was no longer good enough with what we had 10 years ago,” Palmer says.

Two years ago, the farm installed 20 fans in that same open-ventilated freestall barn. The results, he says, were almost immediate.

“We really did not see a decrease in production during the summer heat events,” Palmer says. “Those were the first things.”

The farm’s components — butterfat and protein — decreased, but not as much.

“We probably get 6.5 pounds total fat and protein, on average, and last summer we dropped to 6.15, 6.2 pounds. But previously it would drop below 6 pounds,” Palmer says. “I’m happy that we are not losing value for our milk.”

No time to acclimate

Katie Ballard, director of research at Miner Institute in Chazy, N.Y., says many factors contribute to cows getting heat stress this time of year. In places such as Pennsylvania and New York, where the heat is usually short-lived, there just isn’t enough time for cows to acclimate.

“I feel that probably cows in the South, in Florida, may have some adaptation that occurs. And it takes about two weeks of exposure to these heat events for cows to acclimate,” she adds. “Cows in the northern U.S. don’t get an opportunity to acclimate at all. It is likely that the impacts are just periodical, so you get these periods of stress affecting the cows.”

Air movement matters

From 2016-19, Dimock Farms was one of four farms Ballard and others evaluated to see the effects of heat abatement measures in summer.

One farm had fans installed over stalls and feed bunks, but was sand-bedded. A third farm had fans installed over stalls and feed bunks, but had sawdust and mattresses installed. And the fourth farm had fans installed over stalls and feed bunks with sawdust bedding, but also had soaking systems installed on the feed bunk side.

While all the farms had varying success with heat abatement measures, a few things from the project stood out.

Using internal boluses, Ballard explains they were able to see that cows’ highest body temperature daily was between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. “That was a surprise,” she says, attributing this to the fact that if cows are standing all day and finally get the chance to lie down, this is when they start accumulating heat.

“So, a good take-home message from that information is, even if we get night cooling, keep those fans on, don’t turn them off,” Ballard says.

The angle of the fans also makes a difference. One farm, for example, changed its fan angles from 20 degrees to 45 degrees. The same farm also closed the doors on the north side of its north-south oriented barn, so when the airflow hit the closed door, it kicked back. While recommended air movement is between 4 and 6 mph, Ballard recommends going higher, up to 8 mph or more.

“That air movement, I think, is something that’s critical. And whether farms can invest in increasing air movement as opposed to adding a lot of extra water, that could make a big difference,” she explains. “Water is important, especially in holding areas, but in places where water is low or during drought, a system like this could help out.

“Fans make a difference,�” she adds. “If we change those fans angles, get that air moving more, I think that to me is the big take-home, is air movement.”

Worthwhile investment

Palmer says it was hard at first to convince the owner to make changes.

“We had to justify our expenditure using relevant data on why to do it, and that was the pay price for milk,” he says. “That price went down 10% during months of heat. Without having the fans, the cows didn’t produce the components, and we saw a drop in volume and length of recovery was long, too.”

The 250-stall freestall barn is just a start, he says. Another barn on the property that houses 110 lactating cows, 60 dry cows and 60 young heifers has only nine fans that blow across the entire six rows of freestalls. He says he would like to install more fans in that barn. A third barn, built in the 1950s, houses young animals — from 3 months old up to a year old — and is scheduled to be replaced.

Palmer says the next steps are changing the fan angles and possibly adding fans in the feed alleys on the outside rows of the barn. “My advice is do it, but change the angles. I would also say go with variable-speed fans for max efficiencies,” he says. “We worked within a certain budget and goals, and installed the best that we could.”

Palmer says he’s seen less lameness and less cows huddling together around water troughs.

“My interpretation of that, the cows were attempting to cool themselves, but since the barn is better ventilated, they don’t do that anymore,” he says.

And conception rates have risen. Prior to installation, cow conception rates in summer fell as low as 30%. After fans were installed, Palmer says conception rates have risen to 40% and are improving.

Cow comfort comes before efficiencies in anything he does on the farm, he says. For him and his co-workers, their comfort has also improved.

“It’s easier to get around because the animals aren’t blocking or anything,” he says. “I personally get less dirty. It’s so much more comfortable for everybody, and fly control is much better.”