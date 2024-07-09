Ohio Farmer

6 Ohio dairies receive DBIA funding

Reimbursement grants are up to $100,000 each; the next funding cycle opens in August.

July 9, 2024

Holstein cows in pasture
DAIRY GRANTS: The Dairy Business Builder grants total $3.2 million in their 11-state service region. Reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each are awarded following a competitive review process. Clara Bastian/Getty Images

Six Ohio small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors are part of more than three-dozen dairy businesses located across the upper and lower Midwest to receive funding for projects such as dairy farm diversification, on-farm processing, value-added product creation and efforts to market dairy products for export.

The Dairy Business Builder grants total $3.2 million in their 11-state service region. Reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each are awarded following a competitive review process.

Ohio companies and cooperatives receiving Dairy Business Builder grants include: 

  • Baker’s Golden Dairy LLC, New Waterford

  • Black Radish Creamery, Alexandria

  • Florence Creamery, Little Hocking

  • JBS Farms LLC DBA Kokoborrego, Mount Gilead

  • Knueven Creamery, Leipsic

  • Urban Stead Cheese Co., Cincinnati

The grant program is administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The next DBIA grant application period will open in August.

“Around 50% were first-time recipients, and small farmstead operations were close to 40% of the awardees,” CDR Director John Lucey says. “These funds are critical to help drive further growth in these small dairy businesses.”

DBIA backs projects aimed at fostering new growth and enhancing profitability, benefiting not only individual businesses, but also the broader dairy industry as a whole.

DBIA is supported by USDA. Including the awards listed above, since its inception as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, DBIA has awarded 213 grants totaling more than $16.5 million to dairy businesses in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The program also offers technical assistance and education to dairy farmers and processors in the region.

Source: DBIA

