12 U.S. dairy farmers you should know

June 13, 2024
DYNAMIC DUO: Vern Becker and Megan Schrupp, a father and daughter, have been working together on their dairy. Megan and her husband, Tim, are in the process of taking over the NexGen Dairy. Despite the Holstein history on the farm, Vern has no qualms that the barns are now filled mostly with Jerseys. NexGen milk is shipped to First District Association in Litchfield, Minn., where it is processed into cheddar cheese, thus putting a higher premium on producing milk components rather than just a large quantity of gallons of milk. Learn how this family farm is using technology to keep the dairy sustainable by reading “NexGen dairy in Minnesota lets cows be cows for the future.”
FROM THE ASHES: In 1995, Heim’s Hillcrest Dairy barn was destroyed by fire. Today, the family is milking 825 cows near Algoma, Wis., producing fluid milk. Nine family members are involved in the operation with Jeremy Heim, a third-generation dairyman, managing the day-to-day operations. His daughter, Kiely, is in charge of a critical aspect of the business — caring for the calves. Learn how this family works together by reading “Newborn calves get plenty of TLC at Heim’s Hillcrest Dairy.”
SHARING DAIRY STORY: Norris Sloan is an open book. It’s been nearly five decades since he started his own dairy in south-central Missouri. It has been a journey filled with good times and rough patches, and he shares it all with visitors to the farm. Learn more about how Sloan has kept his farm sustainable by reading “46 years and still dairy farming."
BIG-TIME DAIRY: With multiple dairy herds spanning Kansas and Nebraska totaling 4,100 cows across, Steve and Cindi Ohlde employ 90 people. But at their base is a multigeneration family farm that instills the same values passed along by Steve’s parents Bob and Norma Ohlde — work together, find your niche, do your best, and enrich the community and environment that you serve. Read “Ohldes expand family dairy legacy."
DEFYING ODDS: The 1980s was a dismal decade for many farmers. However, it was a good one for Mark and Diane Schmitt. “Those were the best years, because we milked cows,” Mark says. But unfortunately, their milk price 40 years later is not that much better than it was in the early 1980s. Still, the dairy remains resilient, and the Schmitts offer their farm as a model to others who want to grow their operations. They open the farm to tours for groups ranging from schoolchildren to adults. Learn more about their road to success by reading "Devotion to dairy drives these Master Farmers."
FAMILY AFFAIR: It’s all hands on deck for the Malena and Held families at Holsteins Unlimited near Leigh, Neb. The family dairy operation, which started with Mike and Joy Malena and 40 milk cows, has expanded to 1,600 cows — milked three times daily. The dairy expanded over the years as the Malena children joined the business. Today, Mike takes a consultant role in the operation, but he and Joy appreciate the fact that their children wanted to come back to the dairy farm and make a life around the business they started 50 years ago. Read “Dairy finds success after humble beginnings.”
BEYOND THE DAIRY: A father and daughter dairy team, Curt and Denise Rohweder, focuses on raising healthy cattle that produce high butterfat and protein. While Curt has been a dairyman all his life, he has a soft spot for racehorses, raising and owning a few across North Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota. Denise also finds life outside of the family dairy business, where she breeds, trains and shows Doberman pinschers. Learn more about finding a work-life balance while dairy farming by reading “Dairy cows and Doberman dogs.”
MASTER FARMER: Kent Sonnenberg, a fourth-generation farmer, still lives on the home farm, although it is much different than when it was started in 1865 by his mom’s family. Through the years, acreage was added, and the dairy was expanded. But the growth of the farm was not only about the size or number of animals. Kent consistently strived to improve the soil, protect the water and best manage nutrients, including manure. Get a glimpse inside this 2024 Ohio Master Farmer’s dairy operation by reading “Kent Sonnenberg soaks in learning moments.”
NEW VENTURE: Missouri dairy farmer Nathan Hemme says his family raises products “from crop to cream to curd.” Here, he dumps pizza cheese at Hemme Brothers Creamery in Sweet Springs, Mo. The family dairy brought in this value-added aspect of the operation to create a generational sustainability of the farm. Learn more about a cheesy adventure by reading “Missouri’s own cheese whiz.”
BUTTER TOGETHER: Jen and Julie Orchard are sisters and seventh-generation farmers from Columbus, Wis., who raise Guernsey cows. “We are focusing on making really great butter and showing consumers Wisconsin has not only great cheese, but great butter, too,” Jen Orchard says. The duo owns and operate Royal Guernsey Creamery, a value-added arm of Gurn-Z Meadow Farm. Their artisan slow-churn butter scored 99.75 at the Wisconsin State Fair last year and won the grand champion title. Read “Wisconsin sisters make European-style butter from their own cows.”
COMING HOME: Jessica Vails (far right) went west to Mississippi State University for an education, but circled back to Gordo, Ala., to revitalize a family operation, Circle J Dairy, with her parents, Ralph and Robin Junkin Jr. The dairy at Junkins Farm in the Zion community near Gordo, Ala., closed in 1995. Milk prices were low. Feed prices were high. And the local buyer stopped sending trucks out to pick up milk. But this isn’t another story about the little dairy that couldn’t. This is a story about Circle J Dairy, and the baby girl who was born a year or so after the dairy closed. Learn more by reading "Milking a legacy.”
YOUNG AND EAGER: Next-generation dairy farmer Cade Claycomb learned the purebred Jersey dairy cattle industry as an FFA member. He started small with only five cows and today milks 42 cows. Claycomb’s operation growth catapulted him to Missouri State FFA Star Farmer status. He will represent Missouri at the National FFA Convention in 2025 or 2026, vying for the American Star Farmer. This year, the Trenton FFA member competes on the national stage in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency. For more on starting a dairy herd in high school, read “Star Farmer carves own dairy path.”
U.S. dairy farms are disappearing, which is all the more reason to celebrate the resilient people still producing high-quality dairy products.
The latest U.S. Census of Agriculture reported a 39% decline in all farms that sold milk from 2018 to 2022. That is the largest drop in farm numbers in 10 years. Economists say that financial stress attributed to low milk prices played a factor for those who exited the business.
While there are fewer dairy farmers, those who remain are passionate about the industry, provide great care for their animals and are willing to adapt to changing consumer needs.
As Dan Rice of Firth, Neb., writes in a recent column for Nebraska Farmer: “The common denominator among successful dairy farmers I work with is the passion and fortitude of the manager or owner to never give up. … Successful dairy farmers are taking control of their operation by making long-term plans that fit their passion, strengths and abilities, and they are laser-focused on implementing that plan.”
The nation’s dairy farmers do not seek the limelight, but they deserve it.
During June, the nation celebrates Dairy Month. Farm Progress wants to introduce you to a few farmers still innovating and producing the best milk, whether as creamer to put in your coffee or cheese to slap on a ham sandwich.
It’s time we all thanked a dairy farmer. Check out the slideshow and meet our editors’ top 12 dairy farmers from across the country.
