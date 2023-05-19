The soybean cyst nematode is the most economically important pathogen of soybeans in North America and continues to spread throughout Ohio.

If SCN levels are above the damage threshold, significant yield reduction can often take place without visible symptoms. To know if the nematode is present in a field, a soil sample for SCN testing must be properly collected. The presence of SCN in a field, but most importantly, the SCN numbers, will determine the best management strategy. Therefore, you need to test your fields to know your SCN numbers.

With funding from the soybean checkoff through the Ohio Soybean Council and The SCN Coalition, and in collaboration with OSU Extension Educators and growers, soybean fields in Ohio have been extensively sampled. From 2018 through 2022, a total of 1,074 soil samples from 60 (of 88) counties in Ohio were submitted for SCN testing (see figure).

Soybean cyst nematode is silently gaining territory in Ohio as SCN numbers are rising. The ability to reproduce on soybean cultivars with “SCN resistance” will limit the ability to protect Ohio soybean production. Active management of SCN begins with an adequate and correct soil sample.

Sampling soybean fields in Ohio to test for SCN will continue with funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and promoting the mission of The SCN Coalition. The goal is to sample more soybean fields, targeting those that have consistently been yielding low, under continuous soybean or double crop, and with weed issues.

The OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab will help with this task by processing up to two soil samples, per grower, to be tested for SCN, for free. Download and complete this soil sample submission form and mail your samples to: OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab, Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D., 110 Kottman Hall, 2021 Coffey Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43210, or email [email protected].