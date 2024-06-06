Kansas Farmer Logo

Soybean gall midge crops up in Kansas

Kansas State University entomologists advise soybean growers to scout for this yield-robbing pest.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

June 6, 2024

rows of soybeans in field
SOYBEAN PEST: Kansas State University entomologists warn that soybean gall midge has cropped up for the first time in two northern Kansas counties. Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension News service

K-State entomologists are advising Kansas soybean growers to be on the lookout for signs of soybean gall midge in their fields this growing season.

Kansas State University entomologist Anthony Zukoff reports in a recent news release that soybean gall midge showed up in fields in Nemaha and Marshall counties last year. The pest started cropping up in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa in 2018 and has spread to neighboring states.

“Soybean gall midge are small, gnat-like flies that are just a couple millimeters long,” Zukoff says. “They have a bright orange-colored body. They have mottled wings and their legs are striped. The maggots start out as a cream color, and as they mature become bright orange.” The maggots cause the most damage, consuming the stem tissue of plants, which leads to lodging and then plant death, and ultimately poor yields.

Total yield loss to about 100 feet into field

“From the field edge, which is where the infestations typically start, to about 100 feet into the field, you could have complete yield loss,” Zukoff says. “Beyond that, at about 300 to 400 feet, you could look at about 20% yield loss.”

Farmers should scout fields for swollen and darkened stems at the base of the plants. Farmers can cut the plant stem and look for maggots inside to be sure. If farmers find soybean gall midge maggots — especially those that appear bright orange — Zukoff asks that they report those to local Extension offices, because early detection is critical.

While there are no insecticide recommendations yet for treating an infestation, producers could use crop rotation to mitigate the situation.

Read more about the pest at the Soybean Gall Midge Alert Network.

