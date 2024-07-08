Have our SCN sorrows been drowned?

Farmers looking for any bit of good news among all the rain-soaked suffering they endured this spring won’t find it in hopes that the soybean cyst nematode has drowned.

Nematodes are worms (animals) that require oxygen. They absorb oxygen through their body wall or cuticle, which is made almost exclusively of proteins. Waterlogged soils may have greatly reduced oxygen levels, but many plant-parasitic nematodes, including SCN, can survive long periods of time with little oxygen.

What the study says

In the early 1970s, scientists in Arkansas conducted experiments to determine whether SCN could survive in flooded conditions. They found that hatched SCN juveniles survived in water up to 630 days (probably longer, but the experiment ended after 630 days)! They also tested survival of SCN in flooded soils, and juveniles survived 7 to 19 months, depending on soil texture. The research paper is available online here.

Typically, the eggs are more tolerant of environmental stresses than hatched juveniles. So, it is likely that SCN eggs in infested fields are not adversely affected by waterlogged soils either.

More bad news

Soil moved by erosion due to heavy rains and floodwaters may spread SCN to new places. It is not possible to quantify the magnitude or frequency of this happening. Considering how widespread SCN already is in Iowa and the Midwest, movement of SCN in soil moved by rainfall and floodwaters may not have a great impact.

Nonetheless, it is possible that some fields may have had SCN introduced in soil from other fields through flooding. Consequently, soil samples should be collected this fall to test for SCN in fields where soybeans will be grown in 2025. Guidelines for collecting SCN soil samples can be found online.

Possible silver lining?

Multiple SCN generations occur (likely four or more) throughout a normal growing season in Iowa. It takes about 30 days for SCN to complete a single generation once soils warm up in late spring and summer. If soybean planting is delayed by several weeks — as in 2024 — there likely will be one or two fewer generations of SCN occurring during the season. This means less of an increase in SCN numbers simply because there is less time for SCN to reproduce on soybeans this year.

Courtesy of SCN Coalition

But beware! The potential for large increases in numbers and for severe damage always exists with SCN, especially if the weather turns hot and dry — ideal conditions for SCN reproduction. The numbers of SCN eggs in soil can build up quickly over multiple generations. A few hundred eggs can increase to nearly 40,000 in just three generations, as shown in the from the SCN Coalition (website below).

Manage SCN for the long term

Successful, long-term management of SCN requires an active, integrated approach of growing nonhost crops such as corn in rotation with SCN-resistant soybean varieties. Farmers should seek out and grow soybean varieties with the Peking and PI 88788 sources of resistance to grow in alternating soybean years. Nematode-protectant seed treatments are available to bolster the performance of SCN-resistant soybean varieties. For more information about the biology and management of SCN, visit soybeancyst.info, soybeanresearchinfo.com and thescncoalition.com.

Tylka is an ISU Extension nematologist.