The Farmer Logo

Cannabis: What you need to know

There are limitations on the amounts one can possess and number of plants one may grow.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

June 26, 2024

4 Min Read
close-up of hemp plant
KNOW YOUR RULES: Cannabis is now legal for adult use in Minnesota, but there are rules to be followed to protect the burgeoning industry as well as the public.GeorgePeters/Getty Images

Now that cannabis is legal for use by Minnesota adults, it is wise to become aware of the rules of how much you can possess and grow, and where you can use it, as well as the regulations when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

Here is a collection of rules and regulations from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

As outlined in law, a person aged 21 or older may:

  • use, possess or transport cannabis paraphernalia

  • possess or transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place.

  • possess up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower in a person’s private residence.

  • possess or transport up to 8 grams of adult-use concentrate.

  • possess or transport edible cannabis products or lower-potency hemp edibles infused with a combined 800 milligrams or less of THC.

  • give away cannabis flower and products to a person 21 or older in an amount legal for a person to possess in public.

What’s allowed if a person wants to grow cannabis at home?

  • Up to eight cannabis plants, with no more than four being mature, flowering plants may be grown at a single residence as long as it is at the primary residence of someone 21 or older.

  • Plants must be in an enclosed, locked space that is not open for public view.

Where can cannabis be used?

Cannabis can be used by people 21 and older on private property (unless the owner prohibits use of cannabis on their property), private residences and at places with approved licenses or an event permit (however, no licenses or event permits are available at this time).

Cannabis cannot be used when operating a motor vehicle or operating heavy machinery and where smoking and vaping are prohibited under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

Cannabis cannot be used or possessed in the following locations:

  1. public school or charter schools and school buses

  2. state correctional facilities

  3. in a location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor of a cannabis product could be inhaled by a minor

  4. on federal property (such as courthouses, airports and national parks)

  5. in federally subsidized housing. Due to the federal prohibition of cannabis, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not have the discretion to admit or retain users of cannabis (i.e., marijuana), including medical cannabis, to the public housing program.

  6. while on an employer’s premises, or operating an employer’s vehicle, machinery or equipment

Safe and responsible use

Cannabis should always be used responsibly and never used before driving a vehicle or operating heavy machinery. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and subject to additional DWI sanctions. Learn more at the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

  • If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have been diagnosed with or are predisposed to serious mental illness, talk with your health care provider before using cannabis.

  • To avoid dangerous interactions with prescribed medications, talk to your health care provider or pharmacist before using cannabis.

  • Make sure your cannabis is stored safely. Keep your products in child-resistant packaging, clearly labeled and locked up.

  • If you think your cannabis use is disrupting your daily life or causing problems at home, work, or school, talk to your health care provider or substance use counselor.

How much cannabis or products like THC edibles can I legally have in my vehicle?

If you’re 21 and older, you can have up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrated THC and 800 milligrams of edible product (including lower-potency THC, hemp-derived product).

Can I use cannabis or products like THC edibles while driving?

Just as how drinking alcohol in a vehicle is illegal, it’s important to remember that while in a vehicle, it’s illegal for:

  • drivers or passengers to open any cannabis packaging, use marijuana or consume other cannabis products.

  • drivers or passengers to have an unsealed container of marijuana (for example, 2 ounces in a zip-close bag).

  • the driver to be impaired by marijuana or other cannabis products. Driving high is a driving while impaired offense.

Violating any of those rules can lead to you being charged with a traffic offense. You may keep opened product in the trunk of a car or another area not accessible by the driver or passengers.

Always plan ahead for a safe and sober ride if you’re going to use marijuana or consume cannabis products.

What is the legal limit for impairment with cannabis or products like THC edibles?

While there is no legal limit as with alcohol and the 0.08 blood alcohol content restriction, law enforcement can arrest a driver for DWI if they observe and document impairment.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9 THC) is the substance that creates impairment from consuming cannabis. It becomes inactive once metabolized by the body, but that can take hours to happen and leaves you at risk for a DWI.

Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance, and driving high is a DWI.

I’m a medicinal marijuana consumer. Can I still be arrested for DWI?

Yes. Even as a medicinal consumer, if you are impaired by the product and driving, expect to be arrested for DWI. Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance: from prescription medications to alcohol to cannabis.

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety contributed to this article.

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

See more from Kevin Schulz
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

67°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 84º

Night 0º

3.25 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024
FP Next podcast
Conservation & Sustainability
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsFP Next: What you need to know about carbon programs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jun 25, 2024
18 Min Listen
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE