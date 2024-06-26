Cannabis: What you need to know

Now that cannabis is legal for use by Minnesota adults, it is wise to become aware of the rules of how much you can possess and grow, and where you can use it, as well as the regulations when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

Here is a collection of rules and regulations from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

As outlined in law, a person aged 21 or older may:

use, possess or transport cannabis paraphernalia

possess or transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place.

possess up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower in a person’s private residence.

possess or transport up to 8 grams of adult-use concentrate.

possess or transport edible cannabis products or lower-potency hemp edibles infused with a combined 800 milligrams or less of THC.

give away cannabis flower and products to a person 21 or older in an amount legal for a person to possess in public.

What’s allowed if a person wants to grow cannabis at home?

Up to eight cannabis plants, with no more than four being mature, flowering plants may be grown at a single residence as long as it is at the primary residence of someone 21 or older.

Plants must be in an enclosed, locked space that is not open for public view.

Where can cannabis be used?

Cannabis can be used by people 21 and older on private property (unless the owner prohibits use of cannabis on their property), private residences and at places with approved licenses or an event permit (however, no licenses or event permits are available at this time).

Cannabis cannot be used when operating a motor vehicle or operating heavy machinery and where smoking and vaping are prohibited under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

Cannabis cannot be used or possessed in the following locations:

public school or charter schools and school buses state correctional facilities in a location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor of a cannabis product could be inhaled by a minor on federal property (such as courthouses, airports and national parks) in federally subsidized housing. Due to the federal prohibition of cannabis, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not have the discretion to admit or retain users of cannabis (i.e., marijuana), including medical cannabis, to the public housing program. while on an employer’s premises, or operating an employer’s vehicle, machinery or equipment

Safe and responsible use

Cannabis should always be used responsibly and never used before driving a vehicle or operating heavy machinery. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and subject to additional DWI sanctions. Learn more at the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have been diagnosed with or are predisposed to serious mental illness, talk with your health care provider before using cannabis.

To avoid dangerous interactions with prescribed medications, talk to your health care provider or pharmacist before using cannabis.

Make sure your cannabis is stored safely. Keep your products in child-resistant packaging, clearly labeled and locked up.

If you think your cannabis use is disrupting your daily life or causing problems at home, work, or school, talk to your health care provider or substance use counselor.

How much cannabis or products like THC edibles can I legally have in my vehicle?

If you’re 21 and older, you can have up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrated THC and 800 milligrams of edible product (including lower-potency THC, hemp-derived product).

Can I use cannabis or products like THC edibles while driving?

Just as how drinking alcohol in a vehicle is illegal, it’s important to remember that while in a vehicle, it’s illegal for:

drivers or passengers to open any cannabis packaging, use marijuana or consume other cannabis products.

drivers or passengers to have an unsealed container of marijuana (for example, 2 ounces in a zip-close bag).

the driver to be impaired by marijuana or other cannabis products. Driving high is a driving while impaired offense.

Violating any of those rules can lead to you being charged with a traffic offense. You may keep opened product in the trunk of a car or another area not accessible by the driver or passengers.

Always plan ahead for a safe and sober ride if you’re going to use marijuana or consume cannabis products.

What is the legal limit for impairment with cannabis or products like THC edibles?

While there is no legal limit as with alcohol and the 0.08 blood alcohol content restriction, law enforcement can arrest a driver for DWI if they observe and document impairment.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9 THC) is the substance that creates impairment from consuming cannabis. It becomes inactive once metabolized by the body, but that can take hours to happen and leaves you at risk for a DWI.

Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance, and driving high is a DWI.

I’m a medicinal marijuana consumer. Can I still be arrested for DWI?

Yes. Even as a medicinal consumer, if you are impaired by the product and driving, expect to be arrested for DWI. Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance: from prescription medications to alcohol to cannabis.

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety contributed to this article.