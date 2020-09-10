Wine industry seeks to make tax break permanent

Leaders in the beverage alcohol sector and industry advocates across the nation participated Wednesday in a national Day of Action by contacting their members of Congress to urge passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, S.362/H.R. 1175 (CBMTRA).

“Our nation’s craft distillers, winemakers, brewers and cider makers have been among the hardest hit during COVID-19,” said the CBMTRA Coalition. “Significantly increasing taxes on these small businesses even in normal circumstances would be devastating, but to do so during a pandemic would undoubtedly force many of them to close. Congress should give these businesses a fighting chance by passing the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act as soon as possible. Only then will they have the opportunity to recover from the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19 and be able to continue to support other vital industries in their communities.”

The bipartisan legislation is here.

The campaign was sponsored by the CBMTRA Coalition, a group of beverage alcohol trade associations including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Brewers Association, Beer Institute, American Craft Spirits Association, Wine Institute, WineAmerica, the United States Association of Cider Makers and American Mead Makers Association.

The coalition added, “We need everyone’s help – from supply chain partners to loyal customers – to ensure Congress makes this legislation, which is critical to the survival of hospitality businesses across the country, permanent. It takes just minutes to make a difference for these businesses in our communities.”

Introduced by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and by Representatives Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), the legislation would make permanent reforms enacted in 2017 that sought to create a fair and equitable tax structure for brewers, winemakers, distillers, cider makers and importers of all beverage alcohol. The bill currently has 346 cosponsors in the House and 74 in the Senate.

“Our nation’s craft distillers, winemakers, brewers and cider makers have been among the hardest hit during COVID-19,” said the CBMTRA Coalition. “Significantly increasing taxes on these small businesses even in normal circumstances would be devastating, but to do so during a pandemic would undoubtedly force many of them to close. Congress should give these businesses a fighting chance by passing the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act as soon as possible. Only then will they have the opportunity to recover from the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19 and be able to continue to support other vital industries in their communities.”

Source: Wine Institute, which is solely responsible for the information provided and is wholly owned by the source. Informa Business Media and all its subsidiaries are not responsible for any of the content contained in this information asset.