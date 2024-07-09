Wine industry rep: Keep pulling out grapes

The warnings of a wine grape oversupply continue as California vineyard removals have not kept pace with new plantings. Compounding the issue is a glut of bottled wine in inventory.

Jeff Bitter, president of Allied Grape Growers, continues to encourage the wine grape industry to reduce its acreage across the board. Since 2018 he’s called for 50,000 acres of vineyard removals statewide. He suggests spreading this out by reducing 15,000 acres from the Lodi/Delta region, a like amount from the San Joaquin Valley south of there, another 15,000 from coastal vineyards outside of Napa and Sonoma counties, and 5,000 acres from Napa and Sonoma.

The industry isn’t there yet, Bitter says. He knows this from the annual nursery surveys AGG sees, and the consistent 20,000 bearing acres of vines that have come online each of the last several years.

Vineyard pullouts from the San Joaquin Valley could close in on 12,000 acres this year with another 10,000 coming out from the Lodi region. This is not enough to return the industry to balance in terms of demand for California wines.

“Overall, we may hit 30,000 of the 50,000 that was recommended, so we’re still not there in terms of where we need to be in balance,” Bitter said.

Of the Valley’s pullouts, most are coming from vineyards owned by a few large wineries in the region.

“There’s a few big wineries that have pulled a lot of acres,” he said. “That’s a signal to us growers that when the wineries are pulling their own grapes out, they don’t need them.”

Bitter defends his repeated call for reduced wine grape acreage as the easiest and quickest method to return that industry to more sustainable economics. This doesn’t discount the opportunities to increase consumer demand for their products, but those are slower and more capitally intensive endeavors, he says.

Inventory bubble

One of the industry headwinds Bitter points to is what he calls an “inventory bubble.” This is a glut of bottled wine that came about as the economy moved out of the consumer hoarding that ensued because of the pandemic.

“I think this has to do the most with what we’re feeling today,” Bitter said of the inventory bubble.

This glut in inventory isn’t because the industry suddenly overproduced wine. It came from the industry’s response to strong demand during the pandemic that shut off quickly as the U.S. began to ease pandemic restrictions and consumer spending habits changed.

“Most wines are 18 months out, and so what happened was the consumer backed off relatively quick, and all of the sudden there’s a bubble of inventory in the supply chain, mostly sitting with the distributors, and wholesalers and retailers,” he continued.

Adding to industry challenges, surveys suggest that people are drinking less alcohol in general, which is also affecting wine sales.

The optimism is a little better for growers with winery contracts, though Bitter cautions those farmers to work hard to meet performance measures to ensure their economic viability.

Inexpensive wine

The San Joaquin Valley is not known for its premium wines – quite the opposite. Wine made from the grapes there tends to end up in bottles selling for under $10. The problem here is fewer consumers are consuming the sub-$10 bottles, leaving less opportunities for wine grape growers in the region.

“All wines priced less than $10 in the food stores have declined by more than 22% in volume since 2014,” Bitter continued. “So again, we’re losing ground in this segment of the market, which is primarily where our grapes are landing from the Central Valley.”

Bitter expects sales of generic white wines and the raisin varieties that end up in wineries to subside as well.

Another troubling segment for some Valley wine grape growers is a potential decrease, albeit small in the overall size of the industry, in grapes needed to make brandy. Brandy makers are moving away from 100% wine grapes in their spirits to a smaller percentage, choosing instead to backfill those grapes with natural flavors and caramel coloring.

“It’s a formulated product that’s not 100% grapes,” he explained. “They’re all doing this; there’s nothing illegal about it (but) it is concerning.”