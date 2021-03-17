Registration open for Sustainable Winegrowing Summit

Organizations representing the four largest wine-producing states – California, New York, Oregon and Washington – are co-hosting the second U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit on April 19-21, an all-virtual event.

The event will feature prominent U.S. media and trade as well as vintner and grower speakers. Organizers are the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, LIVE, Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing, New York Wines, Oregon Wine, Washington State Wine, Washington Winegrowers and Wine Institute.

The event is geared to growers, vintners, association leaders, wine trade, and other industry professionals from around the world to hear about the ever-increasing interest in sustainable winegrowing in top U.S. wine states, get up close and personal with sustainable winegrowers in the field, and learn how they are adapting practices in the face of climate change.

Attendees will gain insight into expanding this movement to their own wine regions, vineyards and wineries and how to communicate practices in ways that resonate with consumers and trade while credibly communicating the U.S. wine industry’s commitment to a global audience.

The first U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit was hosted in 2019 in Sonoma County, California and featured 23 speakers offering perspectives on sustainability education and communications with 65 attendees from six states.

The virtual format of the second Summit will enable higher attendance from winegrowers and associations from throughout the U.S., as well as global trade and media.

“Our organizations have worked together over the past two years to commission research to better understand trade and consumer interest in sustainability, and to develop a common definition and principles of sustainability." said Allison Jordan, Executive Director of CSWA. "The Summit is a chance to exchange ideas and best practices, and to engage the broader wine industry in advancing sustainability across the United States.”

For the agenda and more information, click here.

Source: Wine Institute, which is solely responsible for the information provided and is wholly owned by the source. Informa Business Media and all its subsidiaries are not responsible for any of the content contained in this information asset.