Iowa’s wine industry continues to grow

Iowa corn and soybean growers each have an organization and an annual conference. Likewise, growers of grapes and winemakers in Iowa also have an organization, an annual meeting and an awards presentation honoring outstanding producers.

The Iowa Wine Growers Association has announced the list of Iowa Wine Award nominees for the organization’s upcoming Iowa Wine Awards Banquet. The event is held in conjunction with the 2019 Iowa Wine Growers Association annual conference, taking place Feb. 17-18 at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

"These awards recognize the quality and innovation of our Iowa wine industry,” says Doug Lewis of Cedar Valley Winery, IWGA board member and conference chairman. “These nominees represent some of the best winemakers and industry partners. Iowa wines and wineries have received national and international recognition in the past year. We are thankful for members and partners who support our association and fine Iowa wines."

Award nominees announced for 2019

Six winemakers in Iowa have been nominated for the 2019 Winemaker of the Year Award. This award honors an Iowa winemaker who has served as a leader in the industry by crafting superior Iowa wines using locally sourced products when possible, adhering to best practices of winemaking, and demonstrating a willingness to experiment and try new techniques while positively contributing to the industry.

Nominees this year include Doug Bakker, Madison County Winery in St. Charles; Brenda Broulik and Anna Wilson, Glyn Mawr Vineyard & Winery in Mount Vernon; Dave Cushman, Park Farm Winery in Durango; Kent Foulker, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery in Swisher; Lucas McIntire, The Winery at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids; and Seth Miller, Cedar Valley Winery in Batavia.

Two vineyards are nominated for the 2019 Vineyard of the Year Award. This award honors an Iowa vineyard positively contributing to the industry through superior viticulture practices, adhering to best practices to provide high-quality produce for Iowa wineries, while continually seeking to improve their business through education and advancement. Nominees include Chris Larsen, Compass Hill Vineyard in Winterset, and Lucas McIntire, The Winery at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids.

Supporting increase in vineyards

Three industry members are vying for the 2019 Retail Partner of the Year Award. This award honors an Iowa retailer who has supported wine and grape industry growth in Iowa by partnering with Iowa wineries and vineyards and demonstrating a willingness to showcase Iowa wines in the retail setting. Nominees include Jeremy and Tara Kohlhaas, The Wijn House in Pella; Lindsey and Bryan Mutchler, Hometown Market in Earlham; and Nikki L. Schneider, The Whimsical Wine Trailer.

Four industry members were nominated for the 2019 Outstanding Industry Partner Award. This award honors an individual or organization that has supported the growth of the wine and grape industry in Iowa, served as an advocate for the industry and has positively impacted the quality of Iowa’s grape and wine industry. Nominees include Terry Bockenstedt, Nutrien Ag Solutions in Dyersville; Lauren Chalupski Cannon, The Secret Cellar in Swisher; and David Petersen, Parker Balston and Wayne Martens, Midwest Heritage.

Last year’s winners included Winemaker of the Year, Anne Zwink, Soldier Creek Winery; Vineyard of the Year, Brian and Sheila Jones, Three Sons Vineyard; Retail Partner of the Year, Jeremy and Tara Kohlhaas, The Wijn House; and Outstanding Industry Partner, Dennis Dieters, Iowa Wine Tours.

Peers from within the industry nominate candidates and awards are given by the Iowa Wine Growers Association. IWGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growth of the wine and grape industry in Iowa. Established in 2000, IWGA supports the industry through education, marketing/promotion and legislative activity.

The 2019 Iowa Wine Awards will be presented at the banquet Feb. 17 at The District Venue in Ankeny. The event will feature a multi-course dinner specially paired with a selection of quality Iowa wines and is open to the public, ages 21 and over. Tickets can be purchased online at the Iowa Wine Growers Association website at iowawinegrowers.org or by calling 515-664-7754.

