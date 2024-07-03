Western Farm Press Logo

Pear season begins with diminished crop

Harvest to begin in mid-July amid strong demand.

Tim Hearden, Western Farm Press

July 3, 2024

1 Min Read
California pears
California pears.USDA ARS

The harvest of pears in California is set to begin in mid-July for the earliest varieties, and industry insiders say the crop is promising despite weather challenges during the growing season.

In comparison to last year’s crop, Bartletts are expected to see an 18% decrease in production, while other pear varieties are expected to be down by 16%, predicts Chris Zanobini, executive director of the California Pear Advisory Board.

“The late rains were the biggest factor” in suppressing yields, Zanobini told Farm Press, noting that the spring showers extended the bloom. “Since then everything has been good.”

Harvest is set to begin July 15 in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta growing region, with Bartlett and Red Bartlett being the first pears to come off trees. The region produces about two-thirds of the state’s pears.

The Mendocino area is set to begin producing pears on about Aug. 5, followed by Lake County around Aug. 12, according to the pear board.

Total production is expected to top 2 million boxes, which will include 510,000 boxes of Golden Russel Bosc pears and organic Bartlett and red pear varieties that are growing in popularity, Zanobini said.

“Demand for California pears is extremely strong this year for both fresh and cannery markets,” he said. “With great growing conditions, we’re expecting overall high quality with good sizing and flavor.”

Pear shippers say they don’t use pre-ripening agents on any of their fruit because research has shown that treated pears don’t ripen properly at home. For more information about pears, visit www.calpear.com.

About the Author(s)

Tim Hearden

Tim Hearden

Western Farm Press

See more from Tim Hearden
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

63°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 81º

Night 0º

7.25 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 3, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 3, 2024Farm Progress America, July 3, 2024
Jul 3, 2024
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Jul 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE