Pear season begins with diminished crop

The harvest of pears in California is set to begin in mid-July for the earliest varieties, and industry insiders say the crop is promising despite weather challenges during the growing season.

In comparison to last year’s crop, Bartletts are expected to see an 18% decrease in production, while other pear varieties are expected to be down by 16%, predicts Chris Zanobini, executive director of the California Pear Advisory Board.

“The late rains were the biggest factor” in suppressing yields, Zanobini told Farm Press, noting that the spring showers extended the bloom. “Since then everything has been good.”

Harvest is set to begin July 15 in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta growing region, with Bartlett and Red Bartlett being the first pears to come off trees. The region produces about two-thirds of the state’s pears.

The Mendocino area is set to begin producing pears on about Aug. 5, followed by Lake County around Aug. 12, according to the pear board.

Total production is expected to top 2 million boxes, which will include 510,000 boxes of Golden Russel Bosc pears and organic Bartlett and red pear varieties that are growing in popularity, Zanobini said.

“Demand for California pears is extremely strong this year for both fresh and cannery markets,” he said. “With great growing conditions, we’re expecting overall high quality with good sizing and flavor.”

Pear shippers say they don't use pre-ripening agents on any of their fruit because research has shown that treated pears don't ripen properly at home.