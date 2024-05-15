Nebraska Farmer Logo

Haskell Ag Lab to host forage field day

Nebraska Notebook: Soybean Management Field Days dates are set; a weed flaming workshop is coming up in August.

Curt Arens, Editor, Nebraska Farmer

May 15, 2024

Cows grazing with irrigation equipment in field
ALL THINGS FORAGES: From grazing cover crops to putting up silage, the forage field day at Haskell Ag Lab on Aug. 6 will cover all types of production practices related to forage management. Farm Progress

The University of Nebraska Haskell Agricultural Lab near Concord, Neb., will be the setting for two events in early August.

A forage field day is set for Aug. 6. The event is designed to provide hands-on classroom learning and networking experiences for forage growers. The program, sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and South Dakota State University, hits hot topics within the hay and forage industry. It will feature speakers from the university and production.

The next day, Aug. 7, HAL will host its annual Family Field Day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is something for all ages, featuring all things science and agriculture. The day includes research tours showing current work at HAL, educational presentations, exhibitors and vendors from numerous regional agricultural businesses and agencies, and hands-on activities for both youth and adults.

Those who register at the field day will receive a voucher for a free lunch at one of the on-site food trucks. The event is free and open to all ages. For more, visit extension.unl.edu.

Soybean Management Field Days

The locations haven’t yet been announced yet, but the 25-year-old UNL Soybean Management Field Days events are back for 2024, running from Aug. 13-16, beginning at 9 a.m. each day at four different locations.

Related:Census reveals Nebraska’s top 5 ag products

These programs will include demonstration-based, rotating sessions with interactive discussions, along with complimentary admission and a lunch.

With different locations, production issues with soybean management are geared to specific parts of the state, so producers can bring home best management practices — and learn more about research, production and marketing. The events are supported by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board.

Learn more at extension.unl.edu.

Weed flaming workshop

On Aug. 22, the UNL Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead will host a weed flaming workshop.

Running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will include an introduction and overview of the program, along with a discussion of the basics of weed flaming, by Nebraska Extension integrated weed management specialist Stevan Knezevic, who has led a research team over the past several years in developing the science behind weed flaming in row crops.

This program will also include a presentation on the development of flaming hoods and torches — and a field demonstration of flaming by George Gogos, UNL professor and associate chair for graduate studies and research co-director for electro-optics and functionalized surfaces, and Chris Bruening, design engineer at Agricultural Flaming Innovations LLC.

Discussions will also take place on dosing, timing and crop tolerance to single and multiple flaming. There will be a farmer panel that includes producers experienced in weed flaming.

Learn more by emailing Knezevic at [email protected].

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

