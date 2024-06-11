Safety matters when buying grain equipment

No one can remove all risk from farming. But many people have developed innovations and procedures that make farming safer. It’s up to you to use safety devices and practices that minimize the chance of accidents on your farm.

Innovations for safety’s sake in the grain handling industry have made a difference. From tools that minimize the temptation to go inside a bin with grain inside to safer stairs and catwalks to nearly foolproof grain bin doors, newer installations are safer today. That’s true if you practice safety as well!

Safety innovations

Here are three products observed at recent farm shows that remove some risk from working around grain:

Superior Grain Block Buster. Superior Grain Equipment introduced the Block Buster auger as an option on grain sweeps several years ago. The product is often featured at farm shows. One of the leading causes that tempts farmers to climb into grain bins is when grain stops flowing. Often, that happens when clumps or balls of grain, formed when moisture condenses, become wedged over the center opening of the bin where grain feeds into the unloading auger.

Spokespersons who demonstrate the feature on a mock-up at farm shows explain that the Block Buster is a short section of auger on the end of the grain sweep, nearest the gearbox. During normal operation, it’s not engaged. The only time it’s needed is when there is a clog.

If a clog happens, engage the Block Buster from outside the bin using a lever; follow the instructions printed near the lever. Once engaged, the small section of auger reverses and grinds up the clog or clump, allowing grain to flow again.

IN ACTION: A demonstration shows how the short section of the Block Buster grain sweep auger reverses when engaged, breaking up clumps and clogs so grain can flow smoothly again.

This unit fits on most Superior grain sweeps. The gearbox has been beefed up since initial introduction. Learn more at superiorbins.com.

Greene Galvanized Stairs. One company within the grain industry specializes in stairs, ladders, platforms and all things safety for any bin setup. If it concerns climbing up or walking around bins and makes things safer, Greene Galvanized Stairs, East Lynn, Ill., likely makes it.

Spokespersons note that gates for some of their newer products, called A-Series gates, are available for multiple configurations, maximizing your safety options.

For sidewall safety, the A-Series Sidewall Gate comes with a mount and latch and is lockable to keep unauthorized personnel off your bin. When working on the bin roof, the A-Series Self Closing Gate uses a magnet to close securely behind you.

CATWALKS AND PLATFORMS: Greene Galvanized Stairs makes platforms like this one. Made from sturdy material, these platforms make it safer to work around dryers and other grain equipment when you must be high above the ground.

Both gate options come in your choice of galvanized or painted yellow. A yellow gate is shown attached to the platform pictured above. For details, visit greenestairs.com.

Brock Latch-Lock Walk-Through Bin Door. Bin accessories like Brock’s Latch-Lock Walk-Through Bin Door make grain storage more manageable and safer. The one-piece outer door opens wide and latches securely to the side of the bin. The inside door consists of four interlocking panels. They open from top to bottom in sequence with a simple lift. You don’t need tools to open the panels.

BUILT-IN SAFETY DOORS: The Latch-Lock design for grain bin doors from Brock features a one-piece outer door with a four-panel inner door, designed to eliminate risks from grain flowing out too quickly when you open the door.

Safety is built into this door system in two ways. First, there is no risk of grain avalanching down when you open the outside door. Second, when working inside an empty bin, there is no danger of locking yourself inside. The outer door only locks from the outside. See brockgrain.com.