On-farm test: What's best about the Polaris Ranger?

From powdery, drought-pulverized dirt roads to boggy, muddy turn rows (thanks to much-needed rain), my farmer and I had the opportunity to test drive a Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium on our Olton, Texas, farm.

We own a competitor’s brand and use it often, so when Polaris reached out, I thought it was a great opportunity to try something new. My farmer, Preston Huguley, and our son, Brennon, who works for us, and myself, drove it between our farms, about a 22-mile radius, over deep sprinkler tracks and through dry, cloddy, and wet soil. It was used to service sprinklers and check wells, capture footage during wheat silage harvest, check a friend’s cattle and navigate through farmland on beautiful summer evenings as the sun set.

“I mainly used it when I checked a center pivot,” my farmer said, who grows wheat and forage sorghum. “I usually have two to four irrigation wells going at each pivot, so I have to drive to each well at various locations to check them and make sure they’re pumping correctly.”

Once we received some rain, the UTV was also used to manage weeds. Brennon secured a 25-gallon tank in the Ranger bed and sprayed weeds around wells and other overgrown areas.

Polaris Ranger specs

The Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium seats four and includes electronic power steering, LED headlights, full-body skid plant, and a full-coverage front bumper. It’s powered by a 44 HP ProStar engine and equipped with a 1,500-pound towing capacity, a 500-pound gas-assist dump box with an 11-inch ground clearance and is 56 inches wide.

Polaris Ranger pros

After putting 1,345 miles on the new UTV in a little over three months, my farmer and I created a list of five pros and cons, which are really just improvements that could be made, about the Polaris UTV.

1. Easy windshield installation.

When we received the Polaris Ranger, it did not include a front or back windshield. Whether driving in dry, dusty or muddy conditions, even when wearing protective eyewear, windshields are a must. We requested them and Polaris quickly shipped two factory glass windshields.

Easy windshield installation. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“My son and I installed both within 15 minutes. The front windshield is a little more complicated but the back one just sets in,” Preston said. “Installation was quick.”

2. Ample storage.

There is storage beneath the front bench seat and the back seat. “It’s pretty deep and the width of the vehicle, so there’s lots of storage,” Preston said of the hinged front seat that folds. “The back is the same way, just not as wide because it has a battery and the gas tank.

“There's the glove box and underneath the glove box by your feet, some more little ‘shelving’ with netting that you can set stuff in. So, there's a lot of storage and cup holders.” There’s also a designated spot on the dash for your cell phone.

3. Equipped with electronic power steering.

“It makes it easier to turn, especially when you're in loose dirt in a field or in various places,” Preston said. “It does give you some assist.”

4. Versatility to anchor items in the bed.

“There’s several holes and slots all along the side of this bed, where you can hook tiedown straps,” Preston said. “There’s slots on the side where you hook the end of your tiedowns to tie stuff down across the bed. There’s also grooves in the side of the bed that you can slide down a two-by-four to secure your load or separate a load, either across the bed or lengthwise.”

5. Narrow wheelbase.

“This is a mid-size side-by-side, so the wheel track is a little narrower than a full size. So, if you have limited storage either in your barn, your shed, or garage, this takes up a little less room width-wise,” Preston said. “Also, it takes a smaller trailer if you want to trailer it and haul it.”

The bed of the Ranger Crew has ample space to secure and haul items. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

Another pro that we didn’t include but as parents are grateful for are the safety features including easily accessible seatbelts. They were not stuck under the seats making them a challenge to locate or difficult to buckle, like we’ve experienced in other brands.

Room for improvement

5 areas for improvement:

A lack of power in muddy environments.

“That’s probably the biggest con. When you get into either soft, plowed ground when it’s dry in our drought in four-wheel drive but you’re still in high range, it lacks a little power. Then, in the same instance, when you have rain and get into soft mud, where you’re bogging down in mud in high range, it lacks a little power to get you through some of that.

“I know you can put it in low range, but sometimes in our soils you've got to spin your tires a little fast to throw the mud out of them so they can get traction. For a mid-size, the power's probably not the best. If you’re just on a ranch or a small farm with a gravel road without a lot of mud, it has sufficient power.”

2. Limited leg room for tall or larger-framed occupants.

My farmer and I range from 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall. Our son, on the other hand, is 6-foot-4. “If you’re a bigger person, you’ll need to look at a full size,” Preston said.

3. Small fuel tank.

On the farm, we use the UTV to travel from field to field. Our furthest field is 11 miles one way, so by the time we made our rounds and returned, it was almost out of fuel.

Traveling from farm to farm, the Huguleys agree that like the UTV they already own, the Polaris Ranger could use a larger fuel tank. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“With all the storage under the rear seat, that would be an ideal spot to expand the fuel tank,” Preston suggested. “I have the same complaint on the one we own. You’re fueling every day, sometimes twice, if you’re driving many miles, or having to watch the levels closely. I just wish it had more fuel capacity.”

On a small farm or ranchette, that may not be an issue.

4. Seat comfort low.

“I don’t know that this is specific to this brand, because the side-by-side we own, is not very comfortable, either,” Preston said. “You spend good money on these things for farm vehicles or help on the farm and they just put a bench seat in it.

“The backs aren’t very comfortable when you’re going down these country roads and they’re still rough. Plus, you’re going about 10 miles between farms and back. And when you’re in it long enough in a day, my lower back gets tired.”

He suggested a contoured back cushion. “The seat cushion isn’t bad, but the seat backs could be more comfortable.”

5. Size of dashboard display screen.

Today, TVs and display monitors for computers and vehicles are often large. We agreed that maybe we’ve gotten spoiled by them.

“When you’re going down the road, and you’re in rough terrain and look down to see your speed or other information on the display, it’s hard to read. A bigger display would definitely be a plus,” Preston said.

Overall, my farmer and I rate the Polaris Ranger 570 Premium as a good machine. “In 1,345 miles, we didn’t have any issues. No breakdowns,” my farmer said, which is saying a lot on the farm where it seems something is always breaking down.

We agreed this model may be more ideal in a smaller situation, but overall, it’s a good UTV.