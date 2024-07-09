New Holland, Bluewhite announce autonomy collaboration

To automate its tractors for orchard, vineyard and other specialty crop operations, New Holland has teamed up with Israeli robotics company Bluewhite.

The strategic partnership is structured around a three-phase, multiyear initiative that will embed Bluewhite tech across New Holland’s portfolio. Effective immediately, select New Holland dealers in the western U.S. will begin selling, distributing and servicing Bluewhite’s aftermarket kits for existing New Holland tractors.

“Bluewhite has proven to be the leader in terms of implementing autonomy in the specialty crops space, a market in great demand for this type of innovation,” said Carlo Lambro, brand president at New Holland. “The integration of Bluewhite into our technology stack allows our customers to access much-needed autonomous technology in an attainable aftermarket solution. The partnership with Bluewhite complements our mission to continue to better serve our customers, elevate their capabilities and bring more autonomy to their operations.”

GOAL IN FOCUS: Alon Ascher, Bluewhite’s chief business officer, says automation’s goal is to execute a task. (Mike Wilson)

Bluewhite, founded in 2017, opened offices in Fresno, Calif., about four years ago and built a business around retrofitting tractors and “converting them to robots,” said Alon Ascher, Bluewhite’s chief business officer at this year’s World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. The retrofitted machines can do many tasks related to specialty crops.

“It’s not about driving at a specific speed; it’s about executing a task,” Ascher said. “If the tractor has more electronic controls, we use them. It’s mainly mechanical.”

How retrofits work

Ben Alfi, Bluewhite’s CEO, explained how the retrofit kits work at this year’s Celebration of Modern Agriculture on the National Mall farm machinery event in Washington, D.C.

“Our technology, the hardware and the software, can transform your existing tractor to autonomous, with any type of crop,” Alfi said. “We do not depend on GPS, or any one sensor.”

Bluewhite’s bolt-on autonomy kits rely mostly on mechanical parts to move vehicle controls. A control computer communicates with lidar, radar sensors and cameras to safely maneuver around obstacles.

“All of that is compiled with sensor fusion based on AI and classic algorithms, and deployed,” Alfi said. “One person, with his iPad or telephone, can control different types of tractors in the field doing different tasks at the same time.”

IN THE FIELD: “One person, with his iPad or telephone, can control different types of tractors in the field doing different tasks at the same time,” said Ben Alfi, CEO of Bluewhite. (Bluewhite)

Paul Welbig, precision product marketing director for New Holland Agriculture for North America, says the collaboration with Bluewhite aims to “address the financial aspect of an operation by freeing up an operator to tackle other tasks,” and alleviate “some of the biggest pain points growers contend with every day that slow them down during the most critical times in the growing season.” It builds on CNH Industrial's tech acquisitions of Raven, Augmenta and Hemisphere.

According to a media statement, orders can be placed starting this summer. New Holland will expand its dealer network to ensure customer access. The two companies are also exploring future possibilities for factory-installed solutions.

“We’re incredibly excited about collaborating with CNH and New Holland to accelerate the adoption of autonomous technologies in the field that not only improve productivity and profitability for growers, but also promote safe and sustainable methods of producing food,” Alfi said in a statement. “Our long-term partnership with CNH and New Holland combining leading autonomous technology with the best tractors and harvesters in the orchards and vineyards sector is a milestone in achieving our mission of making cutting-edge innovation accessible to the agriculture sector.”