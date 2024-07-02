John Deere announces latest 6M tractor series

John Deere has released the latest iteration of its midsized 6M Series of utility tractors. The tractors can be customized to fit the needs of a specific ranch and farm, thanks to the lineup’s 18 models, five frame sizes and engine options from 95 to 250 hp.

“This tractor is the workhorse for many farms and ranches,” says Dennis Ogle, marketing manager for the John Deere midsize tractor line in a statement. “The new 6M tractor is bigger, smarter, faster and more efficient and customizable, making it the go-to tractor for many farms, including dairy and beef operations.”

Available options include intelligent power management that lets the machine operate up to 20 hp above rated horsepower in transport and nonstationary PTO applications. This enables operators to climb hills and drive through thick windrows when baling.

Dual-tire configurations are available for ease of wheel spacing or when needing more flotation and traction. New interior options are available to improve operator comfort, and scalable precision ag technology is available on demand.

The machines have an infinitely variable transmission, which allow for stepless driving, and can reach higher speeds with a 50K transmission.

The series’ short wheelbase with sloped hood remains, providing good visibility and maneuverability. All 6M cabs have good visibility, making loader work, mowing and baling easier to complete. In addition, the 6M tractor still has the high-front or rear-hitch lift capacity to handle various jobs.

“If farmers are looking for a tractor to help with multiple tasks around their farm, this is their tractor,” Ogle says. “Whether you are putting up hay, moving bales, feeding, mowing roadsides, removing snow or any number of other tasks, the 6M tractor is the workhorse that can help complete the job.”

To learn more about the John Deere 6M tractor, visit johndeere.com or contact a local John Deere dealer.