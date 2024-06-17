How to put the Polaris Ranger to work on the farm

June 17, 2024
Brand new: The Polaris was delivered and unloaded at the Huguley's local co-op. When it arrived it had 3 miles on it. The couple test-drove it 1,345 miles on drought, dusty roads, muddy turn rows and down county roads.
Shelley and Preston Huguley, Olton, Texas, own a side-by-side, so they were interested in comparing the two models. The Polaris Ranger scored well on space, safety, electronic power steering and the versatility in the bed.
When the Ranger SP 570 Premium arrived, it did not include a front and back windshield. Whether driving dusty county roads or muddy turn rows, the Huguleys figured out quickly, even with eye protection, that windshields are a necessity.
Brennon Huguley, left, helps his dad, Preston, install the front and back factory glass windshield. Preston said installation was easy and only took about 15 minutes.
This model provides 19.6 gallons of in-cab storage. The front and back bench seat folds up so items can be stored beneath. It also includes a dash cell phone holder.
This model includes a gas-assist, 500-pound dump box. It lifts and lowers with ease. It has a 44 HP ProStar engine and a 1,500- pound towing capacity.
The premium model includes LED headlights for improved lighting in low-light conditions.
The Ranger 570 Premium fits in smaller spaces with its compact 56-inch width.
Accessory collections are available including the Farm Collection, Hunt Collection, Landowner Collection and the Trail Collection. The Farm Collection includes a lock and ride tip-down headache rack, cargo bed mat and Polaris HD 3,500 pound winch.
The Polaris Ranger has 11-inch ground clearance and 25-inch tires.
Southwest Farm Press Editor Shelley Huguley and her husband, Preston, a forage sorghum and wheat farmer, test-drove the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium on their Olton, Texas, farms, in muddy and drought conditions, down country roads and turn rows and recreationally as they watched the sunset.
Learn more about what they liked about the UTV and areas that could use improvement. "Overall, my farmer and I rate the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium as a good machine," Shelley said. "In 1,345 miles, we didn’t have any issues. No breakdowns,” her farmer added, which is saying a lot on the farm where it seems something is always in need of repair.
Take a look!
