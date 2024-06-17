South West Farm Press Logo

How to put the Polaris Ranger to work on the farm

Slideshow: From farm turn rows to county roads to driving miles between farms in various conditions, Preston and Shelley Huguley test-drive the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium.

Shelley E. Huguley, Editor

June 17, 2024

12 Slides
Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium
Shelley E. Huguley
Shelley E. Huguley

Brand new: The Polaris was delivered and unloaded at the Huguley's local co-op. When it arrived it had 3 miles on it. The couple test-drove it 1,345 miles on drought, dusty roads, muddy turn rows and down county roads.

Shelley and Preston Huguley, Olton, Texas, own a side-by-side, so they were interested in comparing the two models. The Polaris Ranger scored well on space, safety, electronic power steering and the versatility in the bed.

Shelley E. Huguley

When the Ranger SP 570 Premium arrived, it did not include a front and back windshield. Whether driving dusty county roads or muddy turn rows, the Huguleys figured out quickly, even with eye protection, that windshields are a necessity.

Shelley E. Huguley

Brennon Huguley, left, helps his dad, Preston, install the front and back factory glass windshield. Preston said installation was easy and only took about 15 minutes.

Shelley E. Huguley

This model provides 19.6 gallons of in-cab storage. The front and back bench seat folds up so items can be stored beneath. It also includes a dash cell phone holder.

Shelley E. Huguley

This model includes a gas-assist, 500-pound dump box. It lifts and lowers with ease. It has a 44 HP ProStar engine and a 1,500- pound towing capacity.

Shelley E. Huguley

The premium model includes LED headlights for improved lighting in low-light conditions.

Shelley E. Huguley

The Ranger 570 Premium fits in smaller spaces with its compact 56-inch width.

Shelley E. Huguley

Accessory collections are available including the Farm Collection, Hunt Collection, Landowner Collection and the Trail Collection. The Farm Collection includes a lock and ride tip-down headache rack, cargo bed mat and Polaris HD 3,500 pound winch.

Shelley Huguley

The Polaris Ranger has 11-inch ground clearance and 25-inch tires.

Shelley E. Huguley

For more information or to purchase the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium, visit: Polaris.

Shelley E. Huguley

For more information or to purchase the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium, visit: Polaris.

Southwest Farm Press Editor Shelley Huguley and her husband, Preston, a forage sorghum and wheat farmer, test-drove the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium on their Olton, Texas, farms, in muddy and drought conditions, down country roads and turn rows and recreationally as they watched the sunset.

Learn more about what they liked about the UTV and areas that could use improvement. "Overall, my farmer and I rate the Polaris Ranger SP 570 Premium as a good machine," Shelley said. "In 1,345 miles, we didn’t have any issues. No breakdowns,” her farmer added, which is saying a lot on the farm where it seems something is always in need of repair. 

Take a look!

Read more about:

Utility Vehicle

About the Author(s)

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

See more from Shelley E. Huguley
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

79°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 86º

Night 0º

14.29 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE