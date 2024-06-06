Wallaces Farmer

What to know about golf carts at the Farm Progress Show

Follow these rules to ensure your safety and that of others.

Gil Gullickson, editor of Wallaces Farmer

June 6, 2024

Golf carts parked bumper to bumper at Farm Progress Show
GOLF CARTS GALORE: Golf carts are a popular way to get around the Farm Progress Show. Drivers need to follow safety rules to ensure everyone’s safety. Farm Progress

Golf carts have become a popular way to travel around the Farm Progress Show, slated for Aug. 27-29 in Boone, Iowa. However, drivers need to follow several rules in order to keep others and themselves safe.

Only golf carts and motorized scooters are allowed on the exhibit field at the 2024 Farm Progress Show. No other vehicles — lawn mowers, utility vehicles, ATVs or other similar machines — will be permitted.

Other golf cart information includes:

Renting. Visitors can rent a golf cart from the FPS-approved vendor M&M Golf Cars. Call 573-581-8188, ext. 121. The rental fee includes the permit required to enter the grounds. Golf carts will be located near Gate 1 on the north side of the showgrounds.

Bring your own. Visitors can bring personal golf carts. They will be required to purchase a permit from the golf cart vendor located just west of the southwest entrance. The permit is $80 for the day.

Watch your speed. Keep golf cart speed below 5 mph.

Stick to streets. Golf carts may not be used to enter an exhibit. They must remain in the street without obstructing access to the exhibit space. Many exhibitors are now adding golf cart parking as an option. Operators who drive into exhibits and tents will lose their permit, and their golf cart will be removed.

Keep your keys. Operators must remove the key from the vehicle when vacated.

Rider limit. A golf cart may not transport more individuals than the cart has seats.

No attachments. No pull-behind attachments are permitted.

Minimum age. Golf cart operators must be at least 25 years old.

Safety first. Drivers shall operate the vehicle in a safe and prudent manner.

Management’s discretion. In those situations where questions arise relative to any aspect of these rules and regulations, Farm Progress Show management shall be responsible for all final decisions.

editor of Wallaces Farmer, Farm Progress

Gil Gullickson grew up on a farm that he now owns near Langford, S.D., and graduated with an agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years as a Farm Progress editor, covering Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Gullickson is a widely respected and decorated ag journalist, earning the Agricultural Communicators Network writing award for Writer of the Year three times, and winning Story of the Year four times. He is a past winner of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists’ Food and Agriculture Organization Award for Food Security. He has served as president of both ACN and the North American Agricultural Journalists.

