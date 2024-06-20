South East Farm Press Logo

Carolina's Northeast Ag Expo field day set for July 25

Corn and soybean production will be the focus of the 2024 Northeast Ag Expo Summer Field Day, set for July 25 at TBS Farms in Hertford, N.C.

John Hart, Associate Editor

June 20, 2024

North Carolina corn field
The 2024 Northeast Ag Expo Summer Field Day is set for Thursday, July 25 at TBS Farms in Hertford, N.C. John Hart

The field day begins at 7:45 a.m., with registration, a trade show, breakfast and opening remarks. Field tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Tours will be followed by a catered lunch. TBS Farms is located at 1178 Lake Rd, Hertford, NC 27944. 

At the field day, North Carolina State University Extension Soybean Specialist Rachel Vann will discuss ongoing research on indeterminate and determinate soybeans while Extension Corn Specialist Ron Heiniger will explain several of his corn agronomic studies located at TBS Farms. Extension Plant Pathologist Daisy Ahumada will discuss the use of foliar fungicides in corn. Soybean disease management will also be highlighted. 

Extension Weed Specialist Wes Everman will demonstrate See and Spray technology while Extension Economist Nick Piggott will offer guidance on grain storage.  Two hours of N, O, D, X pesticide credits as well as CCA (Certified Crop Advisor) credits will be available. The field day is expected to draw 250 farmers from across northeastern North Carolina. 

The Northeast Ag Expo is a cooperative effort between six Extension groups in northeastern North Carolina. The six-county team includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans Counties. 

The team also hosts a small grain field day in February or March each year. Both the small grain field day and summer field day are conducted annually through the joint efforts of producers, agribusinesses, North Carolina State University, commodity groups, and the 6-county North Carolina Cooperative Extension Centers.   

Since the counties involved are in the Tidewater Region of North Carolina, the natural resources and commodities produced vary tremendously. Attendees get to view various research plots as well as benefit from presentations by Extension personnel and company representatives. 

For registration and more information, click here. 

About the Author(s)

John Hart

John Hart

Associate Editor, Southeast Farm Press

John Hart is associate editor of Southeast Farm Press, responsible for coverage in the Carolinas and Virginia. He is based in Raleigh, N.C.

Prior to joining Southeast Farm Press, John was director of news services for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C. He also has experience as an energy journalist. For nine years, John was the owner, editor and publisher of The Rice World, a monthly publication serving the U.S. rice industry.  John also worked in public relations for the USA Rice Council in Houston, Texas and the Cotton Board in Memphis, Tenn. He also has experience as a farm and general assignments reporter for the Monroe, La. News-Star.

John is a native of Lake Charles, La. and is a  graduate of the LSU School of Journalism in Baton Rouge.  At LSU, he served on the staff of The Daily Reveille.

