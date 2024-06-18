‘Agsperience’ the 2024 Iowa State Fair

by Raegan Kime

The Iowa State Fair is gearing up for its 170th anniversary Aug. 8-18 in Des Moines with unique and behind-the-scenes agriculture experiences.

With its rich agricultural heritage, the Iowa State Fair remains a cornerstone of Iowa’s identity, drawing in thousands of visitors every summer to celebrate the best in agriculture, industry, entertainment and achievement.

For families seeking wholesome activities, the fair introduces an exciting new event centered around everyone's favorite woolly companions: llamas! Llama Love: Hooves on Adventure is an interactive experience with hands-on fiber making, llama trivia, a llama kissing booth and llama crafts.

For those looking to relax while getting up close and personal with farm animals, Barnyard Yoga provides a unique experience with livestock. This year, sessions feature Mini Hereford (cow) Yoga, Goat Yoga and Baby Animal Yoga. Participants can stretch, breathe and connect in a unique agricultural setting.

Returning by popular demand, Cuddles and Snuggles Chore Time is back at the Animal Learning Center. Families have the opportunity to help with morning chores and learn what it takes to care for the mamas and baby animals during the fair while working alongside the Southeast Polk FFA.

Adults can unwind after a long day at the fair with exclusive evening events at Fair After Dark! This features live music and a Glow Party in The Garden. Planted by Bondurant-Farrar FFA, The garden showcases the intersection of rural and urban agriculture and highlights themes of ecology and sustainability.

For the competitive among us, Fair Games offers a chance to vie for renowned blue ribbons. Fairgoers have the chance to compete in some of the fair’s iconic contests that include tug-of-war, Mr. Legs, husband calling, hog calling, beard-growing, pie eating, bubble gum blowing and the cowgirl queen contest. Participants must be 21 or over.

FFA and 4-H events

Students involved in 4-H and FFA may engage with fairgoers through “Have You Herd,” sharing their passion for agriculture and showcasing their youth projects in sheep, swine, beef, dairy, goats and rabbits. With demonstrations about fair prep and animal care, students educate fairgoers about how they care for their show animals.

For those who prefer to spectate, the show ring comes alive with the energy of more than 30 livestock shows, showcasing breeds and talent from across Iowa. Watch the live action of competition during the Governor’s Charity Steer Show and the Cowgirl Queen Contest. Or experience the suspense of statewide and national contests at the American Shire Horse Show, the All-Iowa Holstein Show and the Regional Red Angus and Shorthorn shows.

New renovations on the fairgrounds are enhancing the agriculture and livestock areas. The Sheep Barn has begun its second phase of renovations, with refurbished terracotta at the entrances. The Agricultural building is getting a new look this summer with new doors and a rebuilt ramp. The Blue Ribbon Foundation has recently created a Back the Barns campaign for those interested in agriculture to support the renovation of the barns, along with a commemorative belt buckle to celebrate donors.

Farm to Fair dinner

Fairgoers can indulge in a Farm to Fair dinner, a celebration of Iowa farmers and locally grown foods. It’s presented by Choose Iowa in partnership with Midwest Dairy, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Corn, Iowa Egg Council and the Iowa Turkey Federation. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about food, family and farming with Iowa farmers. Attendees will experience a four-course meal crafted by well-known Iowa chefs — Chef Grant Gillian, Chef Aaron Holt and Chef Jacob Schroeder — and create new connections within the agricultural community.

Kime is a senior at Iowa State University, majoring in agriculture and rural policy, public relations and international agriculture.