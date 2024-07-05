Farm Progress Show 2024: What you need to know

The fall farm show season kicks off with the 2024 Farm Progress Show, which returns to Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27-29. This year’s event adds new features, exhibits and more to the show site. What can you learn?

“The Farm Progress Show is a testament to the innovation of the agricultural community,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events manager and a farmer himself in western Illinois. “We are proud to offer an event that not only showcases the progress in the industry but also serves as a hub for farmers, exhibitors and businesses to connect and share their passion for agriculture.”

Advance tickets are available now, and they make it cheaper and easier to get into the show once you arrive on the grounds. Be sure to buy your tickets online in advance. An adult ticket at the gate will cost $25, but you can get it online for $15, plus fees from the online ticket vendor.

“We want you to be able to roll into the show and check out all the equipment and technology that’s important to you, without waiting in lines or spending more than you need to,” Jungmann says.

Traffic should be better this year, too. Look for a new overpass across the railroad tracks on the north side of the site. That means traffic can flow in and out from the north end of the show site — which has never happened before.

“Now you can get to the site and never get on Highway 30 at all,” Jungmann says.

GOOD MORNING: The Farm Progress Show site has more than 90 acres of exhibit space and hundreds of exhibitors.

Farm Progress Show organizers have a singular goal: to share the biggest, brightest, newest and best in agriculture with farmers and agribusiness, Jungmann says.

“The shows are just booming in terms of the farmers and exhibitors turning out in droves,” he says. “The Farm Progress Show is becoming the meeting place for ag because beyond all the farmers doing business, you’ve got Wall Street analysts who show up, national policymakers having discussions, and it’s the largest gathering of ag media in the country.”

The Farm Progress Show is known for its field demonstrations, billed as the largest outdoor farm show in the U.S., complete with 360 acres of corn harvest and autonomy demonstrations. Field demo corn was planted in nearly perfect conditions this year. Corn went into the ground April 11-12, and host farmers planted 82- and 85-day corn — more like a North Dakota hybrid — in hopes it will mature in time for harvest in late August.

EXHIBITS: The Farm Progress Show gives visitors prime opportunities to speak directly with company representatives and learn about new technologies.

What are the can’t-miss stops you’ll want to make?

Autonomy Zone. Head to the east side of the show site, just past the field demo tram loading, and you’ll find the latest in autonomous technology, including new products from PTx Trimble as well as smart sprayers and plenty of sprayer drones. The Autonomy Zone is located outside of Gate 3 near tram loading: Head east on Central Avenue to find it. “Participants are coming out of the woodwork for that technology,” Jungmann reports.

Women in the Field. Swing by the Case IH exhibit at lot No. 102 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every day for a special set of programming on women in agriculture, brought to you by Case IH and Farm Progress. Look for a few names you may already know, including Discover Ag podcasters Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik, CNH agronomists Alison Bryan and Lily Cabo, farmer Mary Pat Sass, and Farm Progress’ own Prairie Farmer editor Holly Spangler.

Big equipment introductions. Major equipment manufacturers have rolled out plenty of new equipment through the winter, but the Farm Progress Show will be the first chance for farmers to see that equipment operate in the field. Look for new combines from Case IH and John Deere, and for the high-horsepower 9RX tractor from Deere.

“Getting corn in the ground now sets the stage to see all that equipment operate in real-world conditions come showtime,” Jungmann adds.

This Week in Agribusiness, politicians and more. The Main Stage, sponsored by ADM and located in the Farm Progress Show Hospitality Building, is your one-stop shop for the latest industry news and entertainment. Check in daily at 10 a.m. for notable speakers on everything from markets and technology to legislative insights. Then catch ag broadcasters Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson on “The Noon Show,” sponsored by the United Soybean Board, from 12 to 2 p.m. daily. Plus, don’t forget to swing back on Aug. 27 (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. for a live recording of “This Week in Agribusiness” with Max and Mike.

Steaks and pie. Don’t miss the food! Look for four food stands in each of the four quadrants, plus the Boone County Cattlemen will be grilling up ribeyes at the intersection of 11th Street and South Avenue. Get a ribeye sandwich, chips and drink for $15. And if you haven’t sampled the Pie Lady’s offerings in the past, you’re missing out. Check out her fresh homemade pies and ice cream at lot No. 1313.

Varied Industries Tent. Jungmann says it’s unheard of to sell out of spaces in the 66-by-640-foot Varied Industries Tent in April, but that’s what happened this year. So, a second VIT East that’s 66 by 216 feet will be added to house new international companies. “VIT is where the newest, latest and greatest ideas come from,” he adds.

Ride and Drive. The Ride and Drive areas are perennial favorites where visitors can try out the latest side-by-sides. Jungmann says there will be lots of them, from all the big players: John Deere, Polaris, Kawasaki and more. Look for them east of the exhibit field, just outside of Gate 3 near tram loading.

The Farm Progress Show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Aug. 27-29. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 13-17; 12 and under are free. Discounted advance tickets for $15 are available at FarmProgressShow.com.