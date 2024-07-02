Buy your Farm Progress Show tickets ahead and save money

Planning to attend the 2024 Farm Progress Show at Boone, Iowa? You can purchase tickets ahead and save. This year’s show is Aug. 27-29 at the Central Iowa Expo site.

The price at the gate is $25 per ticket. However, by buying online in advance, it’s $15 plus taxes and fees. This offer is available even if showgoers are standing in line at the gate. They can order off their cell phone.

When you purchase a ticket online, you will be emailed a copy. There is also an option to have the ticket texted to you or added to your phone’s wallet. When you arrive at the Farm Progress Show, you will need to have the QR code ready to scan by either printing your ticket that was emailed to you, or having the QR code ready on your phone.

Each ticket is good for one-day adult admission. What about student tickets? Student tickets are not offered online. Student tickets for ages 13 to 17 can be purchased at the gate for $10 per ticket. Children 12 and under get in free.

If you are buying for a group (20 or more tickets) the online price is $15 per ticket.

Shipped ticketing options. To guarantee that customers receive their ticket voucher orders before they leave home to attend the show, group orders that require shipping will end on Aug. 16. After that date, Farm Progress will offer a Will-Call option where groups can purchase their tickets and then pick them up at the show.

Will-Call ticketing options. All Will-Call orders for tickets and food vouchers must be picked up at Will-Call at Gate 1 on show days, Aug. 27 through Aug. 29. Will-Call tickets may be purchased until Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. CDT. The purchaser needs to bring a photo ID showing their name and address when they pick up their ticket and food vouchers.

Note: All ticket sales are final and not refundable.

To purchase tickets online, visit farmprogressshow.com/en/attend/buy-tickets and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab.

If you have any questions or need assistance, contact Farm Progress at (800) 441-1410 toll-free or send an email to [email protected].

The 71st annual Farm Progress Show will be held Aug. 27, 28 and 29 at its permanent biennial location in Boone, Iowa. The show is recognized as the nation’s largest outdoor farm show, featuring the most extensive state-of-the-art information and technology available for today’s ag producers. Nearly 600 of the U.S. and world’s top agribusinesses, plus many regional and local manufacturers and suppliers, are exhibitors.

The Farm Progress Show will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Opening ceremonies, sponsored by Wyffels Hybrids, will be held at 7:30 a.m. each day of the show outside of Gate No. 1.

