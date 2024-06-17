Buy Farm Progress Show tickets online and save money

The Farm Progress Show rolls into Boone, Iowa, this year from Aug. 27-29, and it’ll be here before you know it. Want to make your entry into the show faster and easier — and save money?

Matt Jungmann, national events director, says that’s an easy fix: Buy your tickets online in advance. An adult ticket at the gate will be $25, but you can get it online for $15, plus fees from the online ticket vendor.

“We want you to be able to roll into the show and check out all the equipment and technology that’s important to you, without waiting in lines or spending more than you need to,” Jungmann says.

Traffic should be better this year, too. Look for a new overpass across the railroad tracks on the north side of the site. That means traffic can flow in and out from the north end of the show site — which has never happened before.

“Now you can get to the site and never get on Highway 30 at all,” Jungmann says.

Ticket prices at the gate are as follows:

Adults: $25

Ages 13-17: $10

Ages 12 and under: free

Only adult tickets are available online. If you have a student with you, ages 13-17, you’ll still need to buy their ticket at the gate.

Good news for the procrastinators among us: Pull up the FPS ticket website on your phone and buy yours as you walk from the car to the gate. There’s no cutoff time for advance ticket sales. When you buy the ticket, you’ll get an email with a QR code to scan at the gate. You’ll have to show that to receive admission, but you can either print it at home or show it on your phone.

Related:14 things you can’t miss at this year’s Farm Progress shows

You can also purchase group tickets online for parties larger than 20. Those tickets will be shipped and must be purchased by Aug. 16. After that date, there’s a will-call option for ticket pickup at the show.

And, if you buy your tickets online, you might just win a Traeger Pro 780 grill (One entry per person. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. View official rules and privacy policy.)

Jungmann says the 2024 FPS is looking at more exhibitors than ever and two full Varied Industries Tents. Field demonstrations are queuing up for success, too, as 350 acres of 82-day corn went into the ground April 11-12.

Major equipment manufacturers have rolled out plenty of new equipment through the winter, but the Farm Progress Show will be the first chance for farmers to see that equipment operate in the field. Look for new combines from Case IH and John Deere, and for the high-horsepower 9RX tractor from Deere.

“Getting corn in the ground now sets the stage to see all that equipment operate in real-world conditions come showtime,” Jungmann says.