14 things you can’t miss at this year’s Farm Progress shows

June means crunch time for the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days, but it also means the really cool stuff is rolling out as the shows take shape.

“The best part of my job is that every day is different,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “These shows are coming together really, really well, with new product unveilings and all the work exhibitors are doing.

“The shows are just booming in terms of the farmers and exhibitors turning out in droves. The Farm Progress Show especially is becoming the meeting place for ag because beyond all the farmers doing business, you’ve got Wall Street analysts who show up, national policymakers having discussions, and it’s the largest gathering of ag media in the country.”

Here are the newest features to look for at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27-29, and at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., Sept. 10-12.

Farm Progress Show

Specifically at FPS, look for these sights:

1. Check out that plane. Jungmann and his staff are preparing to move an Air Tractor plane with a 45-foot wingspan onto the exhibit field, with a plan that involves knocking holes in fence and putting up tents. Air Tractor manufactures planes for aerial application, and it’ll take two full lots to hold this one. If you’ve never seen an aerial applicator up close, this is your chance.

2. Never thirst again. When you buy a water bottle at a food stand this year, it won’t be plastic: instead, you’ll get an aluminum bottle with a screw-top lid that you can refill at one of two hydration stations sponsored by ADM. Look for them near each of the two Varied Industry Tents.

3. Head to the field demos. Field demonstration crops went in the ground April 11-12, and they’re growing fast and furious. Jungmann confirms he saw them last week and “they look great.”

4. Try out a UTV. Every UTV company at the show will have a Ride and Drive option on their lot, so you can climb in and go for a spin. The rest of the equipment in the Ride and Drive area will be east of the exhibit field on the way to the field demos. Look for autonomy, smart sprayers, drones and more.

5. Meet people from around the world. Jungmann has never before seen so much interest from international companies that want to exhibit at the show. Look for a new tent called VIT East, just to accommodate those companies. International visitors are securing their travel documents, and one partner is putting together a Brazilian hospitality area due to the number of folks coming from that country.

6. Visit more VIT. Jungmann says it’s unheard of to sell out of spaces in the 66-by-640-foot Varied Industries Tent in April, but that’s what happened. So a second VIT East that’s 66 by 216 feet will be added to house new international companies.

7. Explore new builds. Energy Panel Structures is a longtime exhibitor at Husker Harvest Days, and this year the company will be at FPS. The pole barn company will have a 30-by-60-foot building on display for inspection.

8. Enjoy better traffic. A new overpass across the railroad tracks on the north side of the show site at Boone means traffic will flow in and out from the north — which wasn’t possible before. Jungmann says you’ll be able to arrive on-site and never get on Highway 30 at all.

7. Celebrate women in ag. Head over to the Case IH Stage at FPS for a full slate of topics and speakers, all focused on women in agriculture.

IN THE FIELD: Corn for the 2024 Husker Harvest Days harvest demonstrations went in the ground on April 12. (Photo by Sarah McNaughton)

Husker Harvest Days

If you’re planning on attending HHD, don’t miss these highlights:

1. See BEEF in a building. Husker Harvest Days always has plenty of cattle handling equipment on display, plus field demonstrations covering harvest, tillage and alfalfa. Be sure to check out the new BEEF Building, formerly the livestock building. Look for two cattle handling demos per day.

2. Fight cancer at the farm show. The Nebraska Cancer Coalition came out last year to do hundreds of PSA blood draws and skin cancer checks, and they handed out thousands of N95 masks. This year, they’re focusing on colon cancer. Look for the 14-foot inflatable colon on Fifth Street, west of Central Avenue (yes, you read that right).

3. Celebrate birthdays. The Chief company will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year at HHD, having been a proud proponent of the show since its inception. Look for a beautiful celebration lot from this Nebraska-based, family-owned company.

4. Donate food. Every year, FFA students can bring five canned food items to receive free admission, and it results in central Nebraska’s largest food drive. Last year, in partnership with United Way, the show brought in more than 15,000 pounds of food to build up central Nebraska food banks.

5. See all the covers. HHD will feature an expansive cover crop plot, in partnership with Green Cover. Look for several lots inside the grounds with dozens of different cover crop varieties and mixes. There will be crop walks twice a day, with one focused on beef production and the other for crop farmers.

6. Charge your phone. Battery low? Look for two permanent solar charging stations on-site: one across from the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent, and another in the southwest corner near the gazebo. The plugs will accommodate cellphones and laptops.

7. Support women in ag. At HHD, you’ll find a full slate of topics and conversations on women in agriculture, presented with the University of Nebraska.