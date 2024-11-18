Stabenow releases Senate farm bill proposal

With a little more than a month left in her congressional career, Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., released a farm bill draft. She says the bill, formally dubbed the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act, contains more than 1,000 bipartisan bills. According to her, this puts the 2024 Farm Bill “back on track” to being signed into law before year’s end. She says farmers, families and rural communities cannot wait any longer for a new farm bill.

“This is a serious proposal that reflects bipartisan priorities to keep farmers farming, families fed and rural communities strong,” Stabenow says. “The foundation of every successful farm bill is built on holding together the broad, bipartisan coalition of farmers, rural communities, nutrition and hunger advocates, researchers, conservationists and the climate community. This is that bill, and I welcome my Republican colleagues to take it seriously and rejoin us at the negotiating table so we can finish our work by the end of the year.”

Stabenow’s proposal devotes $20 billion to farm safety net programs. Reference prices for all covered commodities would increase by at least 5%, with many commodities seeing 10-15% increases.

It would maintain $2.5 billion in USDA trade promotion program over the next 10 years and includes language protecting common food product names like “parmesan” and “bologna.”

The bill also includes additional options for new farmers to obtain credit and eliminates the cap on the number of years a farmer can receive direct USDA loans.

The proposal would continue to allow the Thrifty Food Plan, which determines the amount SNAP recipients receive, to be reevaluated every five years. This has been a major point of contention between Democrats and Republicans. The farm bill proposal passed by the House Ag Committee in May limited Thrifty Food Plan increases. Republicans argued it was necessary to rein in spending while Democrats argued it was a major cut to nutrition funding.

By capping future Thrifty Food Plan funding, Republicans were able to reallocate the savings to other farm bill priorities. However, it also cost them Democrat support.

Stabenow has been praised for her work to get bipartisan consensus on previous farm bills. However, she may not be able to repeat that success this time around. The Michigan Democrat is retiring at the end of this year. When Congress returns in January, Republicans will control both the House and the Senate.

That means Ranking Member John Boozman, R-Ark., will almost certainly chair the committee next year. Based on his social media comments, he’s unmoved by Stabenow’s proposal.

“An 11th hour partisan proposal released 415 days after the expiration of the current farm bill is insulting,” Boozman said. “America’s farmers deserve better.”