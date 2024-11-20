The Farmer Logo

Rule changes coming to Wetland Conservation Act

Ag Water Stewardship: Together, Natural Resources Conservation Service programs and WCA have resulted in increased wetlands in Minnesota.

Warren Formo

November 20, 2024

1 Min Read
Rules of the Wetland Conservation Act are being updated to incorporate statutory changes that have been passed by the legislature
WATER RULE REVAMP: Statutory changes authorize the board to amend Wetland Conservation Act rules to regulate reaches of intermittent and perennial watercourses not identified as public waters.  Farm Progress

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is updating rules for the Wetland Conservation Act to incorporate statutory changes that have been passed by the Legislature since the current rule was adopted in 2009.

The Minnesota Legislature first passed the WCA into law in 1991 with a primary goal of no net wetland loss.

When considered in combination, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service programs incentivizing wetland restoration and the WCA have resulted in increased wetlands in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), “the 2024 WCA statutory amendments were made primarily to help fill regulatory gaps for federally unregulated waters.”

Fill in the gaps

These “gaps” were created when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that the Environmental Protection Agency had overstepped in claiming jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, essentially ruling that certain unconnected or isolated water bodies were not subject to federal rules.

This ruling prompted the state Legislature to act, incorporating portions of federal language for wetland determinations and removing some agricultural exemptions. Statutory changes also authorize the board to amend WCA rules to regulate reaches of intermittent and perennial watercourses not identified as public waters.

Related:Decant a trust when circumstances change

A BWSR fact sheet notes that “WCA plays a key role in conserving Minnesota’s wetlands when impacts are unavoidable. This rulemaking process will help ensure that statutory changes and rules align, which will, in turn, help streamline associated regulatory activities.”

The resulting “new” WCA could have major ramifications for landowners and local governments responsible for most of the drainage systems. BWSR intends to finalize the draft rules by year-end, with a final rule adopted by next summer.

The rulemaking process includes opportunities for public comment. Visit MBWR for more information, including how to provide feedback.

About the Author

Warren Formo

Warren Formo

Warren Formo is executive director of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Center.

See more from Warren Formo
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Recommended

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

30°F

Mostly Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 37º

Night 0º

20.90 mph
See Detailed Weather ReportWeather 20/20: 3-month-out forecast

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Recent Headlines
Editor's Choice
Dec 4 - Dec 5, 2024
Connecting organic growers and producers with supply chain and service providers.
Register