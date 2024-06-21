Ohio Legislature takes first step in clamping down on feral swine

Ohio’s House of Representatives gave its unanimous support for legislation aimed to stop the transport of feral swine into the state and slow the reproduction of the wild, destructive and potentially disease-carrying hogs — a key initiative of the Ohio Pork Council. It also prohibits ownership of feral swine for hunting and revokes a license for feeding swine garbage.

It is not a hunting ban on personal property, which continues to be encouraged and would no longer require a license, says Mike King, senior director of communication and public relations for OPC.

“Too many folks in many states have intentionally brought in feral swine — mainly from the south — to have canned hunts where people pay to hunt them,” says King, who notes the legislation bans this activity to help protect Ohio’s domestic hog production from the threat of disease, including African swine fever.

“If a farmer or landowner does shoot a feral pig, the bill requires them to notify USDA Wildlife Services within 24 hours at 866-4WUSDA-WS,” he adds.

CO-SPONSOR: Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, a co-sponsor of Ohio HB 503, stood before the House on June 12 just before the bill passed by an 89-0 vote. (Courtesy of OPC)

Introduced earlier this year, HB 503 passed 89-0 and moves to the Senate. The bill makes it a first-degree misdemeanor to own feral swine or wild boars, and a fifth-degree felony to release them into the wild or bring them into the state.

“We’re celebrating the vote in the House, and we remain very optimistic this bill will see bipartisan passage in the Senate soon to pave the way of giving our state’s largest industry — agriculture — the added protection from the risk of foreign animal diseases that we’re seeking,” says Cheryl Day, executive vice president of OPC.

Beyond the reduced risk of animal disease, Day points to the immense damage that non-native feral swine bring to Ohio's land, crops, soil and water each year, which she says alone justifies the passage of HB 503 in the Senate.

According to USDA, feral hogs are now found in more than three-quarters of the country, with a population estimated of 9 million causing about $2.5 billion in agricultural damages each year.

Ohio Veterinary Medical Association Executive Director Christopher Henney said in written testimony that feral swine may carry at least 30 viral and bacterial diseases and nearly 40 parasites.

Other groups in Ohio that support this legislation include the Cattleman's Association, the Soybean Association, the Sheep Improvement Association, the Poultry Association, and the Dairy Producers Association.

To learn more about the Ohio Pork Council, visit ohiopork.org or call 614-882-5887.