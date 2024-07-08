Moderna awarded $176 million to develop human avian flu vaccine

There’s never a shortage of agriculture news. Here are a few policy stories you may have missed over the past week.

Moderna to develop bird flu vaccine

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding Moderna $176 million to develop a human vaccine for H5N1 avian influenza. Funding will be allocated through the Biomedical Advanced Research Authority, commonly known as BARDA. That program works to develop rapid responses to potential health emergencies and pandemics.

Last year Moderna conducted initial vaccine tests for bird flu using mRNA technology. It’s the same technology the company used to develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

"mRNA vaccine technology offers advantages in efficacy, speed of development, and production scalability and reliability in addressing infectious disease outbreaks, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel. "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with BARDA to expedite our development efforts for mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and support the global public health community in preparedness against potential outbreaks."

USDA has already taken multiple steps to prevent the spread of bird flu in dairy cattle. They include implemented testing requirements for cross-state shipping and incentives to improve biosecurity measures. The agency has also begun testing a vaccine that could potentially protect cattle.

Last week, the CDC reported a fourth human case of H5N1 in Colorado. It was the first case reported in that state, following two cases in Michigan and one in Texas. All of them involved dairy workers coming into contact with infected cows.

As of July 7, USDA has confirmed avian flu in 140 livestock herds across 12 states.

Department of Labor looks to protect workers from extreme heat

The Department of Labor issued a new rule proposal intended to protect workers from extreme heat. It would require employers to develop a plan to control heat hazards in indoor and outdoor workplaces affected by excessive heat. The proposal also includes new requirements for drinking water and rest breaks as well as other measures to protect workers unaccustomed to working in high heat conditions.

“Workers all over the country are passing out, suffering heat stroke and dying from heat exposure from just doing their jobs, and something must be done to protect them,” Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker says. “Today’s proposal is an important next step in the process to receive public input to craft a ‘win-win’ final rule that protects workers while being practical and workable for employers.”

Lawmakers call on EPA to overturn new rule for heavy-duty vehicles

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R- Iowa, and Mike Crapo, R- Idaho, sent a letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan urging him to overturn a proposed rule for heavy-duty vehicles. More than 150 Congressional representatives signed onto the July 2 letter.

EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles- Phase 3 establishes new emission standards for tractors, trucks, busses and semis. Supporters say the rule is needed to reduce air pollution. Critics argue it unfairly prioritizes a switch to electric vehicles.

In their letter, the lawmakers say the rule would especially hurt farmers and the agriculture industry. They note that the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture shows there are more than 3.1 million trucks and 3.7 million tractors on American farms. According to them, those farms would see higher equipment costs and tighter margins due to the rule.

“These numbers also do not account for the small, independent truckers, trucking companies, and truck dealerships throughout the U.S. that will be impacted,” the lawmakers say. “Not only would this rule harm consumers, but it would also exacerbate consolidation by effectively forcing our small trucking companies out of business that cannot afford this hasty transition to electric or hydrogen powered trucks.”