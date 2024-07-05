Congressman calls for emergency declaration in North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Don Davis (D – North Carolina) is calling for an emergency disaster declaration to help North Carolina farmers suffering from crop damage due to this year’s historic drought.

Davis said federal resources need to be made available as farmers continue to experience damage and loss from extreme heat and lack of rain. Davis said assistance can come from crop insurance, loans and FEMA assistance for community resilience.

“There are triggers and ways that these federal resources would be able to come in and help our farmers,” the congressman said in a July 2 news conference at V&V Farms in Rocky Mount.

“We’ve been in communication with the governor’s office. We’ve been in communication with USDA, and we are going to continue to move forward with this process and make sure that we send a loud message on what our farmers are going through. We need to stand with our farmers. This is our leading industry in the state. Everyone needs to know that we are standing with our farmers. At the end of the day, this comes down to how we feed, how we clothe the American people and beyond,” Davis said.

Statewide drought conditions

At the news conference, Davis pointed to a map showing drought severity across North Carolina. Almost all counties in the state are experiencing drought conditions this year. And many farmers are saying this is the worst drought year they have ever seen.

Davis said the severe drought should be alarming to all of us. The congressman noted that recent rains just before the July 2 news conference didn’t help.

“That means that we’re now beginning to experience damage and even loss. Even with the rain that came, there are still losses and damages that occurred. We have to be mindful of that. It’s not just a matter of one rain coming, and it’s going to take away the threat of drought nor the damages or losses that have already occurred,” Davis said.

“I want everyone to know, agriculture is our number one industry, and we have to continue to be fighters and champions for this industry. There are actually so many demands that are driving costs for our farmers, and then you add drought on top of that. We have to fight for our farmers, for our farm families, for our agriculture community,” Davis said.

At a news conference at V&V Farms in Rocky Mount July 2, U.S. Rep. Don Davis shows a map illustrating the severe drought that is plaguing all 100 North Carolina counties. (John Hart Photo)

Davis was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, representing the 19 counties comprising the First Congressional District of North Carolina in the eastern part of the state. The congressman lives in Greene County with his wife Yuvonka and three sons, Ryan, Justin, and Kyler. Davis is the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

At the news conference, USDA Farm Service (FSA) State Executive Director Bob Etheridge said the challenge for North Carolina farmers is flash drought where the temperatures soar, and the rain stops. Etheridge said North Carolina in June experienced 90-degree-plus days for 16 days, with some parts of the state not receiving rain for over a month.

“That is a recipe for disaster for farmers. The corn crop is pretty well gone. The tobacco quality is probably going to be hurt dramatically. A lot of the other crops are going to be short just because of this drought that is not yet over,” Etheridge said.

Accessing crop damage and loss

Etheridge said USDA’s Risk Management Agency will reach out to farmers who have crop insurance, especially those who produce corn. He said farmers can have an adjuster come out, look at the crop damage, and determine if the crop is a total loss. “Then they will let them destroy it, and they will get paid for it, whatever their insurance piece was.”

However, Etheridge emphasized that crop insurance will not cover 100% of what a farmer spends on his crop. “You hope you get your expenses back.” He noted that for corn, on average, $500 per acre is invested in the crop.

Etheridge said for a disaster declaration, Congress would need to decide, and if a declaration is set forth by the governor or the president, it must reach certain levels for approval. He said the first level of approval is a secretarial declaration that ties assistance to the drought monitor.

As of June 25, the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council reports that 99 of the 100 counties in the state are currently being affected by drought. This marks only the second time since 2000 that the state has seen an increase in drought classification for more than 50% of the counties in one week. According to the drought monitor, 57 counties are in moderate drought while another 42 have been classified as abnormally dry.