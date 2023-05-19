The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced it is supporting legislation introduced in the House and Senate to amend the Animal Health Protection Act. The Foreign Animal Disease Prevention Surveillance and Rapid Response Act of 2023 would provide additional funding for three farm bill programs established in 2018. They include the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

“The threat of a foreign animal disease outbreak in the United States represents an existential threat to every cattle producer. It would also threaten this nation’s food and national security. We must act now to ensure we are prepared to combat a potential crisis before it happens,” says NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “As a cattle producer, it is reassuring to see bipartisan support for legislation like the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act, which will help our industry prepare for, and ultimately prevent a national crisis.”

The vaccine bank is responsible for foot-and-mouth disease vaccines and diagnostic test kits. The NADPRP oversees programs like the Secure Beef Supply plan. It provides businesses with resources to help producers safely operate in the event of foreign disease outbreaks. The NAHLN conducts disease research and testing. According to NCBA Cattle Health and Well Being Committee Chair Tom Portillo, each one is vital to keeping animals and the food supply safe.

Together, the vaccine bank, NADPRP, and the laboratory network form a ‘three-legged stool’ that represents our strategy for protecting the cattle and beef industry from a foreign animal disease outbreak,” Portillo says. “To protect the cattle industry, Congress must provide adequate funding for each of these three important programs.”

The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Joni Ernst, R- Iowa. In the House it was introduced by Reps. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Angie Craig, D-Minn., Jim Costa, D-Calif, Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Don Davis, D-N.C.