Farm Progress

Cattlemen applaud Congressional action on animal healthCattlemen applaud Congressional action on animal health

Bipartisan bill would amend Animal Health Protection Act.

Joshua Baethge

May 19, 2023

2 Min Read
Young Angus crossbred commercial beef calves standing in a springtime pasture
DISEASE DEFENSE: Legislation would provide additional funding for three farm bill programs established in 2018 to protect the industry from a potential animal health crisis.Getty Images

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced it is supporting legislation introduced in the House and Senate to amend the Animal Health Protection Act. The Foreign Animal Disease Prevention Surveillance and Rapid Response Act of 2023 would provide additional funding for three farm bill programs established in 2018. They include the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

“The threat of a foreign animal disease outbreak in the United States represents an existential threat to every cattle producer. It would also threaten this nation’s food and national security. We must act now to ensure we are prepared to combat a potential crisis before it happens,” says NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “As a cattle producer, it is reassuring to see bipartisan support for legislation like the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act, which will help our industry prepare for, and ultimately prevent a national crisis.”

The vaccine bank is responsible for foot-and-mouth disease vaccines and diagnostic test kits. The NADPRP oversees programs like the Secure Beef Supply plan. It provides businesses with resources to help producers safely operate in the event of foreign disease outbreaks. The NAHLN conducts disease research and testing. According to NCBA Cattle Health and Well Being Committee Chair Tom Portillo, each one is vital to keeping animals and the food supply safe.

Together, the vaccine bank, NADPRP, and the laboratory network form a ‘three-legged stool’ that represents our strategy for protecting the cattle and beef industry from a foreign animal disease outbreak,” Portillo says. “To protect the cattle industry, Congress must provide adequate funding for each of these three important programs.”

The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Joni Ernst, R- Iowa. In the House it was introduced by Reps. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Angie Craig, D-Minn., Jim Costa, D-Calif, Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Don Davis, D-N.C.

Read more about:

Legislation

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Midwest Digest, May 19, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, May 19, 2023
Midwest Digest, May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023

Farm Progress America, May 19, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, May 19, 2023
Farm Progress America, May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023

Midwest Digest, May 18, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, May 18, 2023
Midwest Digest, May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE