Calif. vineyard touts propane amid bans

In 2019, Fisher Vineyards in Calistoga, Calif., put in a new barrel room to age its cabernets and other wines. But then the power went out.

The cause was the Kincade Fire near Geyserville in Sonoma County, which grew to the size of a mid-sized city amid winds that prompted Pacific Gas and Electric to cut off power to nearly 1 million customers.

The fire did not reach Fisher’s properties on the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley or in the mountains between Calistoga and Santa Rosa. But the power disruptions prompted the family-owned business to retrofit its facilities using propane to power backup generators to maintain electricity for harvest, processing and fermentation.

“During that time, 100% of our value is coming through here,” company CEO Rob Fisher said as he stood in the barrel room, which must be kept at 55 degrees to avoid spoilage. “We almost never have a notice if (electricity) is going to be shut down or powered back up. There is a potential during these periods to use propane for power generation.”

The operation also uses propane to power fans used for frost protection on cold nights, because “you can’t really run power lines across vineyards,” he said.

Fisher’s parents, Fred and Juelle Fisher, started their business on the mountain ridge in 1973, purchasing the valley floor property a year later. Rob Fisher now runs the winery with his two sisters – Whitney Fisher, the winegrower, and Cameron Fisher, who handles sales and marketing.

Propane promotion

Rob Fisher’s remarks came during a media day at his family’s Calistoga Estate in June, as reporters were given a private tour and watched as he was given the Energy for Everyone Hero Award by the Propane Education and Research Council. The group promotes the use of propane, a natural gas that has been thrust into national debates over climate change and home safety.

“I think they’ve got a great message and a great philosophy, and they’re very sustainable, which is first and foremost a key for the average person,” Michael Newland, PERC’s director of agriculture business development, said of Fisher. “Why this is important is it tells a great story about propane as a low-carbon fuel.”

Developed in the 1800s, propane is a byproduct of natural gas processing and petroleum refining. Its use is most common in rural areas; most households with propane heating are in areas typically beyond the reach of the natural gas distribution infrastructure, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But environmental and health advocacy groups have launched a vigorous campaign against the use of natural gas in recent years, arguing it contributes to climate change through a production and supply system that leaks methane into the atmosphere through drilling, fracking and processing, National Public Radio explains. They also say propane-fueled gas stoves emit pollutants into homes and are a safety risk because they have an open flame, which increases the risk of fires.

In 2019, Berkeley, Calif., became the first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes and buildings, prompting similar measures in many other cities and counties. But Berkeley halted enforcement this year after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reconsider its 2023 ruling that the ban violates federal law, and some other communities – such as Sacramento – have suspended or stopped enforcing their rules, The Associated Press reported.

The uncertainty surrounding the ruling prompted Washington state officials to pause new building codes that were to go into effect last summer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. A group of Washington builders has filed a federal lawsuit, hoping the 9th Circuit’s ruling would help strike down other local bans on natural gas infrastructure, according to OPB.

“What is happening in California is going to set the tone for the propane industry,” Colin Sueyres, president of the Western Propane Gas Association, told Farm Press. “The lessons learned here at this vineyard are going to help us in the future.”

A clean fuel?

The WPGA – an industry lobbying organization – asserts that propane is a low-carbon energy source. The group cites PERC statistics that propane emits less than half the greenhouse gas of an equivalent amount of electricity generated from the U.S. grid.

This is particularly true with renewable propane, an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks such as natural fats, vegetable oils and various types of grease, industry proponents say. And it’s cheaper than electricity, Sueyres adds.

“Electricity in California has become incredibly expensive, and also incredibly in demand,” he said. “We can produce that same electron at half the cost.

“Because of the high cost of electricity, a lot of consumers have become very price sensitive,” he said. “They’re also sensitive to (grid) operations … Unfortunately, business owners and consumers don’t have the ability to say they don’t need energy. Where we’ve seen the most growth is backup energy generation. When you need power, you need power.”

Fisher agrees.

“It’s mission critical timing,” he said. “It’s not like you can wait out a power outage. It just doesn’t happen.”