Biden calls on Congress to pass more disaster relief

President Biden is calling on Congress to authorize nearly $100 billion in disaster assistance. His request includes around $24 billion for USDA. The bulk of that funding would be allocated to farmers impacted by recent natural disasters, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In a Monday letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Biden says emergency funding is urgently needed to provide an “expeditious and meaningful” federal response. According to him, funding for the Small Business Administration disaster loan programs has been completely exhausted. Other key disaster response programs need to be replenished as well.

“The Congress has previously responded on a bipartisan basis to support communities in the wake of natural disasters — including providing over $90 billion in aid after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, over $50 billion following Hurricane Sandy in 2013, and over $120 billion following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017,” Biden says. “Just as the Congress acted then, it is our sworn duty now to deliver the necessary resources to ensure that everyone in communities reeling from Hurricanes Helene and Milton — and those still recovering from previous disasters — have the Federal resources they need and deserve.”

Biden’s request calls for $40 billion to shore up the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief fund. The president is also requesting $12 billion for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s block grant disaster recovery fund, $8 billion for transportation infrastructure repairs and $2 billion for small business disaster loans.

Related:Stabenow releases Senate farm bill proposal

In a separate memo addressed to “interested parties,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young notes Congress has not passed a comprehensive disaster package since 2022.

“Since then, numerous deadly storms and disasters have struck communities across the country and Americans are still picking up the pieces,” Young says. “This includes, of course, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but also severe storms in Alaska, Connecticut, Louisiana, New Mexico, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois – and that is only a few of the many major disasters that have occurred over the past few months.”

Young says leaders form multiple federal agencies have been lobbying Congress for additional aid. That includes Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. According to him, the level of devastation resulting from this year’s hurricanes requires “additional tools” to adequately address the challenges farmers are facing. He says without Congressional assistance, uninsured producers will not receive any help. Vilsack also notes that additional funding is required to help communities clear debris and restore culverts, bridges and other infrastructure in a timely manner.

Related:Trump’s deportation threats could devastate farming industry

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have indicated they are open to considering more disaster relief this year. However, the clock is ticking with less than five full weeks left on the Congressional calendar.