Ag Secretary nominee has long history with Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has tabbed Brooke Rollins to serve as Secretary of Agriculture. In a Saturday social media statement, Trump praised Rollins for her work during his first term in office. That work included serving on Trump’s 2016 Economic Advisory Council and directing both his Domestic Policy Council and Office of American Innovation. Rollins also served as Trump’s assistant for strategic initiatives.

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none,” Trump says.

Trumps’s decision to nominate Rollins for ag secretary comes as something of a surprise. Less than 24 hours earlier, reports indicated the President-elect intended to nominate former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler. However, Loeffler wasn’t included in a Friday round of nominee announcements. That sparked rumors Trump might be considering someone else for the USDA top job.

Who is Brooke Rollins?

Rollins is the chief executive for the America First Policy Institute. It’s a right-leaning nonprofit founded in 2021 to advance Trump policy priorities. The organization worked closely with the Trump campaign. Rollins herself was reportedly under consideration to be Trump’s chief of staff, ultimately awarded to Susie Wiles, a behind-the-scenes operative, widely respected by the Trump campaign staff.

The nominee hails from Glen Rose, Texas, a small town about 50 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Rollins left town to earn an ag science degree from Texas A&M University. That point was noted by American Soybean Association President Josh Gackle, who says he looks forward to working with Rollins on priories like biofuels, biotechnology and trade.

“We appreciate that Rollins holds a degree in agriculture development and grew up on a farm and that she will bring that perspective, along with her policy experience from the previous Trump administration to the role,” Gackle says.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Rollins went on to earn a law degree from the University of Texas. Before joining the Trump administration, she led the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which promote conservative policies in the Lone Star State.

National Farmers Union president Rob Larew says he’s hopeful Rollins understands the important role family farmers and ranchers play in supporting the nation’s economy. He notes that if Rollins is confirmed, she will begin her tenure at a time when family farmers and their communities face historic challenges, including soaring input costs, difficult market conditions, extreme weather events, and the ongoing need for the certainty of a five-year farm bill.

“We are eager to collaborate on solutions that ensure fair markets, a robust agriculture economy, and vibrant rural communities,” Larew says. “Together, we can advance a stronger future for agriculture and rural America.”

Those sentiments were echoed by National Grain and Feed Association president Mike Seyfert, who says he is excited to partner with Rollins and the entire Trump team.

“I am confident she will bring valuable insight to the issues important to NGFA members and the entire food and agriculture chain,” Seyfert says.