Sign up for Practical Farmers of Iowa conference

Registration is now open for the Practical Farmers of Iowa on Jan 10-11at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

“We’re excited to have more sessions than ever this year,” says Liz Kolbe, PFI’s farmer-led education director. “With more than 70 sessions, 90 exhibitors and 100 speakers covering everything from row crops to business planning to grazing to vegetable production, there really is something for everyone.”

Conference highlights include the following a keynote address Jan. 11 by Eric Lee- Mäder, the co-founder of Northwest Meadowscapes. He will highlight success stories of conservation farming that sometime blur the lines between nature and agriculture, and which provide clues as to what a long-term vision of Iowa farming could look like.

The conference will also offer a full track of Spanish-language sessions, evening storytelling by PFI farmers and a presentation of the 2025 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award.

Other program components

Three optional pre-conference short courses will include:

Charting the Steps of Farm Succession

Strawberry Production in Iowa

Extending the Rotation: Finding an Effective Third Crop

Session topics that span the agricultural spectrum will include:

conventional and organic field crops

soil health

pasture-based livestock

crop-livestock systems

fruit and vegetable production

precision conservation

on-farm habitat

landowner resources

farmland access

pest and weed management

farm business basics

New this year will be the Midwest Meat Summit. Conference organizers say this program will bring together every part of the meat supply chain to learn, network and build community. Farmers, butchers, and industry experts are invited to attend.

For more details, visit practicalfarmers.org. For questions about the conference or help registering, call 515-232-5661.

Source: Practical Farmers of Iowa