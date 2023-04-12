FFA members from across the state gathered to compete at the 95th Nebraska State FFA Convention. More than 7,600 members, along with family and guests, gathered in Lincoln, Neb., this year to celebrate their accomplishments.

From competing in career development events such as livestock judging to leadership development events like cooperative speaking, this is the event members look forward to all year. Some FFA members volunteered to help time speeches, while others took in all the convention’s motivational speakers and workshops.

There is no doubt that students come to convention with excitement and leave filled with more agricultural literacy and leadership skills — and, of course, free stuff from different booths. Where do all these Nebraska FFA members come from? Take a look at our 2023 State Convention gallery and find your district, chapter or FFA members from your hometown.

