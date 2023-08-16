There are a lot of rivers and lakes in Nebraska, but there has never been much need for lighthouses to help ships navigate those waters.

That didn’t stop the Veterans Conservation Corps (VCC) Camp BR-1 from building an unusual 55-foot-tall, four-story simulated lighthouse that stands at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area northeast of Scottsbluff.

OUTLOOK: Visitors can walk up the narrow, winding staircase, four stories to the top of the tower to overlook the lake and camping areas.

The lighthouse, which doubles as a shelter house and observation tower overlooking the 2,158-acre Lake Minatare, was built between 1937 and 1939, entirely of native stone. It is one of only seven such landlocked lighthouses that exist in the U.S.

The historic tower is open to the public, so visitors can scramble up the winding, narrow staircase to the top observation area, where they are greeted with a spanning view of the lake and surrounding campgrounds.

LOOK AT THE LAKE: Lake Minatare was formed behind Minatare Dam, built between 1912 and 1915, and encompassing 2,158 acres.

Along with the lighthouse, Scout’s Cabin, located at Scout’s Rest Area on the north side of the lake, was built at the same time by VCC. This cabin, which can accommodate up to 50 people, is available for rent for the half day or full day, offering a functioning fireplace, electrical outlets and lighting.

The lake itself was developed between 1912 and 1915, when the construction of the Minatare Dam was completed. It is among the largest reservoirs in the Panhandle, attracting anglers, campers and water enthusiasts to the region.

ABOVE THE REST: The historic lighthouse, built entirely of native stone, has become a well-known and scenic landmark in the Panhandle.

Learn more at outdoornebraska.gov.