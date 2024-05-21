Slice of Nebraska life at county fairs

May 21, 2024
It’s a slice of rural life. That’s what a county fair is. If you are looking for an ag literacy festival on a grand scale, Nebraska’s county fairs celebrate agriculture and rural life in the best way possible.
While the focus is often on youth in the county, through 4-H and FFA competitions, shows, displays and exhibits, residents of all ages and multiple generations enjoy these big family reunions each summer — the rodeos, concerts, tractor pulls and, of course, the fair food.
Nebraska Farmer has compiled a relatively complete listing of county fairs in all corners of the state from data available through the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension.
CONTESTS: Contests are a great way for youth in the county to test their skills and display the projects they have been working on all year long.
Please keep in mind that some counties report the dates of their fairs differently, to include or exclude pre-fair activities, and because of other variables on a county-by-county basis. It is always a good idea to look to social media platforms or websites available in each county to obtain the latest details on the county fairs in your region. We’ve broken the fair listings down by regions, to make it easy to find the fairs you will want to attend.
From Richardson County in the southeast, up to the northwest in Sioux County, and from Dakota County in the northeast, down to Dundy and Kimball counties in the southwest and southern Panhandle, respectively, here is our statewide list for 2024:
Panhandle
Box Butte County Fair, Aug. 6-11, Hemingford
Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo, July 20-27, Sidney
Dawes County Fair, July 26-Aug. 2, Chadron
Deuel County Fair, Aug. 8-13, Chappell
Garden County Fair and Rodeo, July 31-Aug. 4, Lewellen
Kimball-Banner County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Kimball
Morrill County Fair, July 20-27, Bridgeport
Scottsbluff County Fair, July 29-Aug. 3, Scottsbluff
Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo, July 19-27, Gordon
Sioux County Fair, July 26-Aug. 4, Harrison
North
Arthur County Fair, Aug. 5-12, Arthur
Blaine County Fair, July 6-10, Dunning
Boyd County Fair, July 24-27, Spencer
Brown County Fair, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Johnstown
Cherry County Fair, Aug. 5-11, Valentine
Garfield County Fair, July 23-27, Burwell
Grant County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 7-11, Hyannis
Holt County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Chambers
Hooker County Fair, July 31-Aug. 8, Mullen
Keya Paha County Fair, Aug. 17-19, Norden
Logan County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Stapleton
Loup County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Taylor
McPherson County Fair, Aug. 8-10, Tryon
Rock County Fair, July 30-Aug. 3, Bassett
Thomas County Fair, July 24-30, Thedford
Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo, July 29-Aug. 4, Bartlett
Northeast
Antelope County Fair, July 29-Aug. 4, Neligh
Boone County Fair, July 6-10, Albion
Burt County Fair, July 19-23, Oakland
Cedar County Fair, July 17-21, Hartington
Cuming County Fair, Aug. 8-11, West Point
Dakota-Thurston County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, South Sioux City
Dixon County Fair, July 5-10, Concord
Knox County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Bloomfield
Madison County Fair, July 9-14, Madison
Pierce County Fair, July 24-28, Pierce
Stanton County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Stanton
Wayne County Fair, July 25-28, Wayne
East
Butler County Fair, July 9-14, David City
Cass County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Weeping Water
Colfax County Fair, July 18-21, Leigh
Dodge County Fair, July 30-Aug. 4, Fremont
Douglas County Fair, July 12-14, Ralston
Hamilton County Fair, July 25-28, Aurora
Lancaster County Fair, Aug. 1-10, Lincoln
Merrick County Fair, July 27-31 , Central City
Nance County Fair, June 28-30, Fullerton
Platte County Fair, July 10-14, Columbus
Polk County Fair, July 17-21, Osceola
Sarpy County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Springfield
Saunders County Fair, July 28-Aug. 4, Wahoo
Seward County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Seward
Washington County Fair, July 26-31, Arlington
York County Fair, Aug. 1-4, York
Southeast
Clay County Fair, July 10-13, Clay Center
Fillmore County Fair, July 5-8, Geneva
Gage County Fair, July 26-28, Beatrice
Johnson County Fair, Aug. 17-19, Tecumseh
Jefferson County Fair, July 10-14, Fairbury
Nemaha County Fair, Aug. 11-14, Auburn
Otoe County Fair, July 25-28, Syracuse
Pawnee County Fair, July 15-21, Pawnee City
Nuckolls County Fair, July 29-Aug. 3, Nelson
Richardson County Fair, Sept. 11-14, Humboldt
Saline County Fair, July 16-21, Crete
Thayer County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Deshler
South
Adams County Fairfest, July 17-21, Hastings
Franklin County Fair, July 9-14, Franklin
Furnas County Fair, July 17-20, Beaver City
Gosper County Fair, July 24-27, Elwood
Harlan County Fair, July 21-27, Orleans
Kearney County Fair, July 19-21, Minden
Phelps County Fair, July 21-25, Holdrege
Webster County Fair and Rodeo, July 25-27, Bladen
Central
Buffalo County Fair, July 24-29, Kearney
Custer County Fair, July 26-Aug. 1, Broken Bow
Dawson County Fair, July 17-21 , Lexington
Greeley County Fair, Aug. 5-7, Spalding
Hall County Fair, July 17-21, Grand Island
Howard County Fair, July 13-17 , St. Paul
Sherman County Fair, July 20-24, Loup City
Valley County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Ord
Southwest
Chase County Fair, Aug. 11-17, Imperial
Dundy County Fair, July 24-27, Benkelman
Frontier County Eustis Fair/Corn Show, Aug. 4-10, Eustis
Frontier County Stockville Fair, July 24-28, Stockville
Hayes County Fair, July 30-Aug. 3, Hayes Center
Hitchcock County Fair, July 17-20, Culbertson
Keith County Fair, July 29-Aug. 4, Ogallala
Lincoln County Fair, July 24-28, North Platte
Perkins County Fair, July 14-20 Grant
Red Willow County Fair, July 24-28, McCook
Statewide
Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 2, Grand Island
NOTE: Check county fair and Nebraska Extension websites for schedule details and up-to-date listings.
Source: Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension
