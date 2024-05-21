Slice of Nebraska life at county fairs

It’s a slice of rural life. That’s what a county fair is. If you are looking for an ag literacy festival on a grand scale, Nebraska’s county fairs celebrate agriculture and rural life in the best way possible.

While the focus is often on youth in the county, through 4-H and FFA competitions, shows, displays and exhibits, residents of all ages and multiple generations enjoy these big family reunions each summer — the rodeos, concerts, tractor pulls and, of course, the fair food.

Nebraska Farmer has compiled a relatively complete listing of county fairs in all corners of the state from data available through the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension.

CONTESTS: Contests are a great way for youth in the county to test their skills and display the projects they have been working on all year long.

Please keep in mind that some counties report the dates of their fairs differently, to include or exclude pre-fair activities, and because of other variables on a county-by-county basis. It is always a good idea to look to social media platforms or websites available in each county to obtain the latest details on the county fairs in your region. We’ve broken the fair listings down by regions, to make it easy to find the fairs you will want to attend.

From Richardson County in the southeast, up to the northwest in Sioux County, and from Dakota County in the northeast, down to Dundy and Kimball counties in the southwest and southern Panhandle, respectively, here is our statewide list for 2024:

Panhandle

Box Butte County Fair, Aug. 6-11, Hemingford

Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo, July 20-27, Sidney

Dawes County Fair, July 26-Aug. 2, Chadron

Deuel County Fair, Aug. 8-13, Chappell

Garden County Fair and Rodeo, July 31-Aug. 4, Lewellen

Kimball-Banner County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Kimball

Morrill County Fair, July 20-27, Bridgeport

Scottsbluff County Fair, July 29-Aug. 3, Scottsbluff

Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo, July 19-27, Gordon

Sioux County Fair, July 26-Aug. 4, Harrison

North

Arthur County Fair, Aug. 5-12, Arthur

Blaine County Fair, July 6-10, Dunning

Boyd County Fair, July 24-27, Spencer

Brown County Fair, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Johnstown

Cherry County Fair, Aug. 5-11, Valentine

Garfield County Fair, July 23-27, Burwell

Grant County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 7-11, Hyannis

Holt County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Chambers

Hooker County Fair, July 31-Aug. 8, Mullen

Keya Paha County Fair, Aug. 17-19, Norden

Logan County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Stapleton

Loup County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Taylor

McPherson County Fair, Aug. 8-10, Tryon

Rock County Fair, July 30-Aug. 3, Bassett

Thomas County Fair, July 24-30, Thedford

Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo, July 29-Aug. 4, Bartlett

Northeast

Antelope County Fair, July 29-Aug. 4, Neligh

Boone County Fair, July 6-10, Albion

Burt County Fair, July 19-23, Oakland

Cedar County Fair, July 17-21, Hartington

Cuming County Fair, Aug. 8-11, West Point

Dakota-Thurston County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, South Sioux City

Dixon County Fair, July 5-10, Concord

Knox County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Bloomfield

Madison County Fair, July 9-14, Madison

Pierce County Fair, July 24-28, Pierce

Stanton County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Stanton

Wayne County Fair, July 25-28, Wayne

East

Butler County Fair, July 9-14, David City

Cass County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Weeping Water

Colfax County Fair, July 18-21, Leigh

Dodge County Fair, July 30-Aug. 4, Fremont

Douglas County Fair, July 12-14, Ralston

Hamilton County Fair, July 25-28, Aurora

Lancaster County Fair, Aug. 1-10, Lincoln

Merrick County Fair, July 27-31 , Central City

Nance County Fair, June 28-30, Fullerton

Platte County Fair, July 10-14, Columbus

Polk County Fair, July 17-21, Osceola

Sarpy County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Springfield

Saunders County Fair, July 28-Aug. 4, Wahoo

Seward County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Seward

Washington County Fair, July 26-31, Arlington

York County Fair, Aug. 1-4, York

Southeast

Clay County Fair, July 10-13, Clay Center

Fillmore County Fair, July 5-8, Geneva

Gage County Fair, July 26-28, Beatrice

Johnson County Fair, Aug. 17-19, Tecumseh

Jefferson County Fair, July 10-14, Fairbury

Nemaha County Fair, Aug. 11-14, Auburn

Otoe County Fair, July 25-28, Syracuse

Pawnee County Fair, July 15-21, Pawnee City

Nuckolls County Fair, July 29-Aug. 3, Nelson

Richardson County Fair, Sept. 11-14, Humboldt

Saline County Fair, July 16-21, Crete

Thayer County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Deshler

South

Adams County Fairfest, July 17-21, Hastings

Franklin County Fair, July 9-14, Franklin

Furnas County Fair, July 17-20, Beaver City

Gosper County Fair, July 24-27, Elwood

Harlan County Fair, July 21-27, Orleans

Kearney County Fair, July 19-21, Minden

Phelps County Fair, July 21-25, Holdrege

Webster County Fair and Rodeo, July 25-27, Bladen

Central

Buffalo County Fair, July 24-29, Kearney

Custer County Fair, July 26-Aug. 1, Broken Bow

Dawson County Fair, July 17-21 , Lexington

Greeley County Fair, Aug. 5-7, Spalding

Hall County Fair, July 17-21, Grand Island

Howard County Fair, July 13-17 , St. Paul

Sherman County Fair, July 20-24, Loup City

Valley County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Ord

Southwest

Chase County Fair, Aug. 11-17, Imperial

Dundy County Fair, July 24-27, Benkelman

Frontier County Eustis Fair/Corn Show, Aug. 4-10, Eustis

Frontier County Stockville Fair, July 24-28, Stockville

Hayes County Fair, July 30-Aug. 3, Hayes Center

Hitchcock County Fair, July 17-20, Culbertson

Keith County Fair, July 29-Aug. 4, Ogallala

Lincoln County Fair, July 24-28, North Platte

Perkins County Fair, July 14-20 Grant

Red Willow County Fair, July 24-28, McCook

Statewide

Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 2, Grand Island

NOTE: Check county fair and Nebraska Extension websites for schedule details and up-to-date listings.

Source: Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension