Mental health resources for farmers

Editor’s note: This is the final in a three-part series as Farm Progress focuses on mental health awareness for our nation’s farmers and ranchers during Mental Health Month. Part 1 features the story of two farmers who have struggled with mental health issues. Part 2 offers counselors tips for how to respond to stress.

Mental health professionals are hard to find in rural areas, but help is just a phone call, text or online chat away.

The majority of rural adults say that accessibility and availability are barriers to seeking help for a mental health condition, according to the American Farm Bureau 2021 Farmer and Rural Perception of Mental Health report. Cost remains the largest obstacle, and embarrassment rounds out the top four reasons farmers and ranchers don’t seek outside help.

Government and the agriculture community are bridging the convenience gap, whether in a crisis response or dealing with everyday stress.

Mental health resources

It’s been two years since the U.S. launched its 988 national mental health hotline, but 82% of Americans still are not familiar with it, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Dubbed the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the federally mandated crisis number became available to all landline and cellphone users in 2022. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling or texting 988. People can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.

This latest hotline is not the only one.

While not a comprehensive list, below are mental health resources designed for farmers and ranchers. States also have a list typically with their department of agriculture.

In times of crisis, contact the following:

Farm Aid Hotline. 800-FARM-AID, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

AgriStress Helpline. 833-897-2474 (call or text), 24/7 in Colorado, Connecticut, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association National Helpline. 1-800-662-4357 or TTY: 1-800-487-4889, 24/7, samhsa.gov.

Avera Health Farmer Stress Hotline. 800-691-4336

Stress & Crisis: Get Help Now. 833-660-2670. Text FARMSTRESS to 898211

In times of distress, visit these websites:

Mental health triggers

Farmers have a unique set of stressors, whether it is finances, weather, markets or family. As they mount, if not treated, changes in behavior or physical symptoms can appear.

Here’s what to look for either in yourself or others: