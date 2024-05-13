Western Farm Press Logo

La Nina to return by late summer

El Nino is rapidly fading into ENSO-neutral, according to weather service.

Farm Press Staff

May 13, 2024

1 Min Read
Sacramento River
The Sacramento River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta is bathed in summer sunshine. La Nina conditions are expected to return this summer, favoring warmer, drier weather in the southern half of the U.S.Tim Hearden

La Nina oceanic and atmospheric conditions could return to the Pacific Ocean by late summer, portending colder northern storms next winter, the federal Climate Prediction Center reports.

The El Nino that marked California’s late precipitation rally in 2023-24 is rapidly giving way to El Nino/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions, according to a collaborative forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and other institutions.

During La Nina events, cold water in the Pacific pushes the jet stream northward, which tends to lead to drier weather in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and big snows in the Pacific Northwest.

During the last La Nina in 2022-23, abundant rain and snow pushed the state’s reservoirs to 128% of their historical average.

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

60°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 80º

Night 58º

5.15 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, May 10, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 10, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024

Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 9, 2024

May 9, 2024

Farm Progress America, May
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 8, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE