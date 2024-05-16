Prairie Farmer Logo

How to nominate a 2025 Master Farmer

Do you know someone who should be named a Prairie Farmer Master Farmer next year? Here’s how you can nominate them.

Holly Spangler, Senior Editor, Prairie Farmer

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read
a collage of previous Prairie Farmer Master Farmer winners
MASTERS: The Prairie Farmer Master Farmer Award is a grassroots program, meaning nominations come from friends, neighbors, associates — and sometimes the farmers themselves. Photos by Betty Haynes and Holly Spangler

Do you know someone who deserves to be a Prairie Farmer Master Farmer? Nominate them. Just click here for a nomination form, and don’t wait to fill it out. Nominations are due Aug. 26.

Maybe it’s your parents, a sibling, your neighbors, a friend or a colleague. Perhaps it’s someone you’ve served with on a board, or someone you’ve long looked up to. Candidates may also nominate themselves.

The application includes a nomination form and requires eight to 12 letters of support, but no financial information. The judging panel focuses on growth of the operation over time, agricultural productivity and community involvement.

The Prairie Farmer Master Farmer program has become a hall of achievement for Illinois farmers, because it honors farmers who do it all, combining top agricultural production skills with community service, grassroots achievement and dedication to their families.

Prairie Farmer editor Clifford Gregory launched the Master Farmer program in 1925. Gregory’s goal: recognize hardworking farmers with profitable operations who are good managers and stewards of the land, while raising strong families and building the community. 

Who’s eligible? Here’s a look:

  • Candidates must farm in Illinois, deriving the majority of their income from agricultural production.

  • Candidates may be individuals, couples or siblings; judging is equally weighted.

  • Each nominee should be actively engaged in production agriculture.

Related:Prairie Farmer names 2024 Master Farmers

Winning Master Farmers have successful farms with proven production records, and they’re leaders in their community. They’ve raised farms and families, and they’ve given back substantially to the community.

Here’s what makes a successful application:

Be thorough. Share how the individual(s) got started, and show how their operation has progressed over time. No detailed financial information is required.

Get letters. Gather eight to 12 recommendation letters, including at least one from a farmer in the neighborhood. These letters give insight to character and reputation in the community.

Think small. Don’t forget all the things done in the local community and state and national organizations. For spouses, list both individuals’ activities, noting who did what.

Start early. This application is not a quick process because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime award.

Check the mirror. You can nominate yourself. Many farmers do every year.

Master Farmer winners are honored at the Master Farmer Awards Day luncheon, typically held in March. The selection committee is comprised of Illinois ag leaders, past Master Farmers, agronomists, financial specialists and the Prairie Farmer editor. Prairie Farmer is grateful to Growmark for helping sponsor the Master Farmer event.

Email [email protected] if you have questions or want an application sent your way, or download the 2025 application online.

Read more about:

Master Farmers

About the Author(s)

Holly Spangler

Holly Spangler

Senior Editor, Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Holly Spangler has covered Illinois agriculture for more than two decades, bringing meaningful production agriculture experience to the magazine’s coverage. She currently serves as editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress, managing editorial staff at six magazines throughout the eastern Corn Belt. She began her career with Prairie Farmer just before graduating from the University of Illinois in agricultural communications.

An award-winning writer and photographer, Holly is past president of the American Agricultural Editors Association. In 2015, she became only the 10th U.S. agricultural journalist to earn the Writer of Merit designation and is a five-time winner of the top writing award for editorial opinion in U.S. agriculture. She was named an AAEA Master Writer in 2005. In 2011, Holly was one of 10 recipients worldwide to receive the IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Ag Journalism award. She currently serves on the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation, the U of I Agricultural Communications Advisory committee, and is an advisory board member for the U of I College of ACES Research Station at Monmouth. Her work in agricultural media has been recognized by the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Corn, Illinois Council on Agricultural Education and MidAmerica Croplife Association.

Holly and her husband, John, farm in western Illinois where they raise corn, soybeans and beef cattle on 2,500 acres. Their operation includes 125 head of commercial cows in a cow/calf operation. The family farm includes John’s parents and their three children.

Holly frequently speaks to a variety of groups and organizations, sharing the heart, soul and science of agriculture. She and her husband are active in state and local farm organizations. They serve with their local 4-H and FFA programs, their school district, and are active in their church's youth and music ministries.

See more from Holly Spangler
