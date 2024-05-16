How to nominate a 2025 Master Farmer

Do you know someone who deserves to be a Prairie Farmer Master Farmer? Nominate them. Just click here for a nomination form, and don’t wait to fill it out. Nominations are due Aug. 26.

Maybe it’s your parents, a sibling, your neighbors, a friend or a colleague. Perhaps it’s someone you’ve served with on a board, or someone you’ve long looked up to. Candidates may also nominate themselves.

The application includes a nomination form and requires eight to 12 letters of support, but no financial information. The judging panel focuses on growth of the operation over time, agricultural productivity and community involvement.

The Prairie Farmer Master Farmer program has become a hall of achievement for Illinois farmers, because it honors farmers who do it all, combining top agricultural production skills with community service, grassroots achievement and dedication to their families.

Prairie Farmer editor Clifford Gregory launched the Master Farmer program in 1925. Gregory’s goal: recognize hardworking farmers with profitable operations who are good managers and stewards of the land, while raising strong families and building the community.

Who’s eligible? Here’s a look:

Candidates must farm in Illinois, deriving the majority of their income from agricultural production.

Candidates may be individuals, couples or siblings; judging is equally weighted.

Each nominee should be actively engaged in production agriculture.

Related:Prairie Farmer names 2024 Master Farmers

Winning Master Farmers have successful farms with proven production records, and they’re leaders in their community. They’ve raised farms and families, and they’ve given back substantially to the community.

Here’s what makes a successful application:

Be thorough. Share how the individual(s) got started, and show how their operation has progressed over time. No detailed financial information is required.

Get letters. Gather eight to 12 recommendation letters, including at least one from a farmer in the neighborhood. These letters give insight to character and reputation in the community.

Think small. Don’t forget all the things done in the local community and state and national organizations. For spouses, list both individuals’ activities, noting who did what.

Start early. This application is not a quick process because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime award.

Check the mirror. You can nominate yourself. Many farmers do every year.

Master Farmer winners are honored at the Master Farmer Awards Day luncheon, typically held in March. The selection committee is comprised of Illinois ag leaders, past Master Farmers, agronomists, financial specialists and the Prairie Farmer editor. Prairie Farmer is grateful to Growmark for helping sponsor the Master Farmer event.

Email [email protected] if you have questions or want an application sent your way, or download the 2025 application online.